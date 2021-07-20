Money in the Bank, John Cena Returns.

WWE Championship match: Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Kofi Kingston

The Champ Bobby Lashley controlled the entire match and destroyed ex champ Kofi Kingston. Match Rating C

Universal Championship match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Edge

Roman Reigns (the Head of the Table) defeated Edge with a little help from old friend Seth Rollins. Seth and Edge battled each other to the backstage area when John Cena made his return to the ring staring down Roman and getting the crowd fired up. Match Rating A-

Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match: Kevin Owens vs. Big E vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Ricochet vs. Riddle vs. Seth Rollins vs. John Morrison

The ultimate winner was Big E but every competitor had their time to shine. Riddle using the RKO on anyone who crossed his path, John Morrison and Seth Rollins forming an alliance to take on anyone in the ring, Kevin Owens being thrown over the ropes and crashing onto a ladder perched between the ring and announce table. It looked like Drew McIntyre had the match won but a little interference from Jinder Mahal and crew ended his chance. This match was amazing. The athleticism was unbelievable from all competitors. I will re watch this match over and over again. Match Rating A+

Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match: Alexa Bliss vs. Nikki A.S.H. vs. Naomi vs. Asuka vs. Liv Morgan vs. Zelina Vega vs. Natalya vs. Tamina

Women of WWE should be proud. A very good match dominated by Tamina who had some help from her tag team partner Natalya. Alexa Bliss teased some black magic and the other competitors chose to put an end to her chances by burying her under several ladders on the outside of the ring. Six of the competitors scaled the ladders and battled for the right to retrieve the briefcase, only for Nikki to come from out of nowhere and claim the win. Match Rating B+

Raw Women’s Championship match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

Ripley had an answer to everything Flair threw at her, until the challenger sent her crashing to the floor. She followed with a big boot to the face and added a top-rope moonsault to the floor. Ripley tried for a superplex but Flair fought out and delivered Natural Selection off the top rope. The champion kicked out, to the amazement of the FT Worth crowd at Dickies Arena. Flair slammed Ripley’s face into the ring post, then trapped her leg in the steel steps and stomped on it. The Figure Eight earned Flair title No. 14. Match Rating A

Raw Tag Team Championships match: AJ Styles and Omos (c) vs. The Viking Raiders

The Viking Raiders took control while tossing the Phenomenal One AJ Styles around the ring. Omos looked almost human for a little while after being double teamed by the Viking Raiders .After a good back and forth that had both teams with the upper hand, Omos became the difference maker and took the pinfall win via a chokeslam. AJ & Omos too much for the Viking Raiders. Match Rating B

SmackDown Tag Team Championships match (Kickoff Show): Rey and Dominik Mysterio vs. The Usos

The kick off show set the tone for the evening. The Mysterio’s and Uso’s were flying both inside and outside the ring and got the crowd pumped up with non stop action. This matched crowned new tag team Champions the Uso’s Match Rating B+