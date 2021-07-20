2021 NBA Finals: Phoenix Suns vs Milwaukee Bucks – Game 6 Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game 6 Info

Milwaukee Bucks vs Phoenix Suns

Tuesday – July 20 – 8:00 p.m.

Fiserv Forum – Milwaukee, WI

TV: ABC

Records Before the Game

Phoenix Suns (51-21, 24-12 Away)

Milwaukee Bucks (46-26, 26-10 Home)



The last time Milwaukee won an NBA championship was way back in 1971 and that team was lead by a freak of nature in Lew Alcindor (Kareem Abdul-Jabbar). Now Giannis Antetokounmpo is leading this team in the Finals. The Phoenix Suns have never won a title but have been in the NBA Finals a couple of times. Both teams are in a position to change history for their franchises and stake claim to a world title. Let’s take a close look at Game 6 in Milwaukee and I’ll give you my analysis and final score prediction for Game 6.

Phoenix Suns 51-21 NBA Finals 2-3

I want to believe that the Suns will force a Game 7 at home against the Bucks. Tonight, the Suns PG Chris Paul will get a win on the road. This game won’t be a blow out, but the Suns will get it done in this setting. The Suns G Devin Booker and C Deandre Ayton have to stay out of foul trouble. When these two guys are sitting on bench, the Suns are -14, on the other hand when they are on the floor they are +9. The Suns have to use their bench in crucial moments to get a win on the road.



Milwaukee Bucks 46-26 NBA Finals 3-2

The Bucks are 48 minutes away from celebrating an NBA championship at home. The cast of characters on this team is a who’s who of journeymen and young talent that has the potential of lifting the Larry O’Brien NBA Championship Trophy tonight. If you go back four years, the Bucks were bottom feeders in the NBA only winning 32 games. I can remember how the Bucks would be on everyone’s schedule and everyone looked past them. Now that they are in this position, teams are game planning for Antetokounmpo and Middleton. If the Bucks win the title tonight, the team will be favorites on repeating next season.



Prediction

I’m 4-1 in the NBA Finals so far. I’m taking the Suns to get a win and extend these Finals to Game 7. ESPN has the Bucks with a 57.9% chance of winning at home tonight. The over/under is 222. Take the over it’s the safe bet. It’s sad that the Bucks won’t win the championship at home, but could win it all in Phoenix in Game 7!



Final Score

Suns – 119

Bucks – 116

NBA Finals Schedule – All Times Central – All Games on ABC

Game 1 – 7/6 – Phoenix Suns 118 – Milwaukee Bucks 105

Game 2 – 7/8 – Phoenix Suns 118 – Milwaukee Bucks 108

Game 3 – 7/11 – Phoenix Suns 100 – Milwaukee Bucks 120

Game 4 – 7/14 – Phoenix Suns 103 – Milwaukee Bucks 109

Game 5 – 7/17 – Phoenix Suns 119 – Milwaukee Bucks 123

Game 6 – 7/20 – 8 p.m. – Fiserv Forum – Milwaukee, WI

Game 7* – 7/22 – 8 p.m. – Footprint Center – Phoenix, AZ

*If necessary