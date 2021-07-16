2021 NBA Finals: Milwaukee Bucks vs Phoenix Suns – Game 5 Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game 5 Info

Milwaukee Bucks vs Phoenix Suns

Saturday – July 17 – 8:00 p.m.

Footprint Center – Phoenix, AZ

TV: ABC

Records Before the Game

Milwaukee Bucks 46-26, 20-16 Away

Phoenix Suns 51-21, 27-9 Home



Uh oh Phoenix we have a problem! The Suns dropped two games on the road and looked as if they just met each other at a concession stand. Chris Paul, Devin Booker and company need this pivotal Game 5 at home against the Bucks. On the other hand, the Bucks have a chance of stealing one on the road and winning the NBA championship at home in front their home crowd. First, they need to steal a game on the road, but the Suns won’t lay down for that. Let’s take a look at the keys for both teams in Game 5.



Milwaukee Bucks (46-26) NBA Finals 2-2

Who thawed out Khris Middleton? Dude has been iced cold since the start of these Finals. Last game he scored 40 points and grabbed six crucial rebounds in Game 4 at home. The Bucks showed that they can play from behind and score late into the shot clock. Bucks F Giannis Antetokounmpo added 26 points and seems to be unstoppable when he has the ball. The key for the Bucks in Game 5 will be free throw shooting. When the Bucks shoot over 67% from the line they win easily. Free throws is what keeps the Bucks in the game especially in the fourth quarter.



Phoenix Suns (51-21) NBA Finals 2-2

Let’s face it, in order for the Suns to win at home they have to keep the ball in PG Chris Paul’s hands during this game. Cameron Payne and Mikal Bridges can not come into the game jacking up shots. They have to play in the confines of the game plan. Over the last two games Devin Booker has played lights out, but he’s hampered by his shot selection. Devin Booker is the x-factor for Game 5 plain and simple. The Suns have a game plan and they need to get back to it. If not, the Bucks will be popping champagne bottles at home in Milwaukee.



Prediction

In my last four game previews, I’ve correctly picked the winner and came close to nailing the score. The over/under is 218 so take the under. ESPN has the Bucks with a 51.5% chance of winning on the road. Well, I’m taking Phoenix by 12!



Final Score

Suns – 107

Bucks – 95

NBA Finals Schedule – All Times Central – All Games on ABC

Game 1 – 7/6 – Phoenix Suns 118 – Milwaukee Bucks 105

Game 2 – 7/8 – Phoenix Suns 118 – Milwaukee Bucks 108

Game 3 – 7/11 – Phoenix Suns 100 – Milwaukee Bucks 120

Game 4 – 7/14 – Phoenix Suns 103 – Milwaukee Bucks 109

Game 5 – 7/17 – 8 p.m. – Footprint Center – Phoenix, AZ

Game 6 – 7/20 – 8 p.m. – Fiserv Forum – Milwaukee, WI

Game 7* – 7/22 – 8 p.m. – Footprint Center – Phoenix, AZ

*If necessary