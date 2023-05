WWE Raw Results on May 1, 2023

There were two dark matches for Main Event Wrestling, Piper Niven defeated Dana Brooke and Akira Tozawa was defeated by Mustafa Ali

Raw Results

Damage CTRL def. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

Ricochet and Braun Strowman def. Alpha Academy.

Matt Riddle def. Jimmy Uso.

Omos def. Local Competitor.

Judgment Day def. LWO.

Seth Freakin Rollins def. Solo Sikoa By Disqualification

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi