TCU wins by 70 over Paul Quinn Tigers 112-42

October 30, 2022 Basketball, Featured, Galleries, NCAA Basketball, Sports, TCU Basketball

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

 

Paul Quinn 42

## Player GS MIN FG 3PT FT ORB-DRB REB PF A TO BLK STL PTS
03 Hart,Sama’zha * 22 4-15 2-6 2-2 0-4 4 3 0 4 0 3 12
30 Shaw,Trevoin * 20 3-11 1-1 2-2 6-3 9 2 1 3 0 0 9
02 Redus,Ja’mere * 26 1-6 1-2 0-0 0-1 1 2 3 6 0 0 3
12 Williams,Norris * 30 0-7 0-4 1-2 2-3 5 1 3 2 0 0 1
10 Tynes,Steven * 28 0-2 0-1 0-0 0-1 1 1 2 1 0 1 0
14 Davis,De’Auntre   17 3-7 0-0 0-0 2-2 4 1 0 0 3 0 6
11 Bensalah,Mohammed   14 2-5 0-1 0-0 2-5 7 0 1 3 0 0 4
05 Scaife,Chris   22 1-9 1-4 0-0 0-0 0 2 1 1 0 0 3
20 Joseph,Stanley   7 1-2 0-0 0-2 0-1 1 2 1 1 1 0 2
04 Mingo,TJ   6 0-1 0-0 1-2 0-1 1 0 2 0 0 1 1
15 Thompson,Caleb   6 0-0 0-0 1-1 0-0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1
13 Goodwin,Latrell   2 0-1 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
TM TEAM   0 0-0 0-0 0-0 3-2 5 0 0 2 0 0 0
  Totals 200 15-66 5-20 7-11 15-23 38 15 14 23 4 5 42
Team Summary FG 3PT FT
First Half 6-35 3-12 5-6
17.14 % 25.00 % 83.33 %
Second Half 9-31 2-8 2-5
29.03 % 25.00 % 40.00 %
Total 15-66 5-20 7-11
  22.7 % 25.0 % 63.6 %
Technical Fouls: (2) TEAM Second Chance Points: 2 Scores Tied: 0 time(s)
Points in the Paint: 18 Fast Break Points: 4 Lead Changed: 4 time(s)
Points off Turnovers: 3 Bench Points: 17

TCU 112

## Player GS MIN FG 3PT FT ORB-DRB REB PF A TO BLK STL PTS
02 Miller,Emanuel * 18 6-8 2-4 1-3 0-1 1 1 2 0 2 0 15
05 O’Bannon,Chuck * 15 3-3 2-2 4-5 0-4 4 1 1 0 1 0 12
10 Baugh,Damion * 15 6-8 0-0 0-0 0-3 3 0 7 2 1 2 12
04 Lampkin,Eddie * 14 4-5 0-0 1-2 2-2 4 1 0 0 0 0 9
00 Peavy,Micah * 21 1-6 0-2 1-2 2-1 3 2 3 0 1 1 3
13 Wells,Shahada   20 6-10 2-3 6-6 0-8 8 0 4 2 0 3 20
21 Coles,JaKobe   17 4-5 2-2 1-2 2-6 8 1 3 0 0 0 11
22 Lundblade,Tyler   7 3-4 2-3 0-0 1-1 2 0 0 0 0 0 8
11 Walker,Rondel   20 2-5 2-3 0-1 0-1 1 1 5 1 0 1 6
12 Cork,Xavier   16 3-6 0-1 0-0 0-4 4 0 2 0 1 1 6
14 Niemann,Michael   2 1-1 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3
03 Haggerty,PJ   16 1-2 0-0 0-2 0-0 0 1 2 1 0 1 2
25 Doumbia,Souleymane   11 1-2 0-0 0-0 2-3 5 0 0 2 0 0 2
55 Gonsoulin,Zach   2 1-2 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 0 0 0 0 2
30 Ford,Darius   2 0-1 0-1 1-2 0-1 1 0 0 0 0 0 1
33 Stuart,Trey   2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
35 Despie,Cole   2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0
TM TEAM   0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-1 1 0 0 1 0 0 0
  Totals 200 42-68 13-23 15-25 9-37 46 10 29 9 6 9 112
Team Summary FG 3PT FT
First Half 21-34 5-8 11-13
61.76 % 62.50 % 84.62 %
Second Half 21-34 8-15 4-12
61.76 % 53.33 % 33.33 %
Total 42-68 13-23 15-25
  61.8 % 56.5 % 60.0 %
Technical Fouls: (1) Miller,Emanuel,(1) Lampkin,Eddie,(1) Doumbia,Souleymane Second Chance Points: 10 Scores Tied: 0 time(s)
Points in the Paint: 50 Fast Break Points: 44 Lead Changed: 4 time(s)
Points off Turnovers: 35 Bench Points: 61TCU-vs-Tigers-3

