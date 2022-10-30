TCU wins by 70 over Paul Quinn Tigers 112-42

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi
Paul Quinn 42
|##
|Player
|GS
|MIN
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|ORB-DRB
|REB
|PF
|A
|TO
|BLK
|STL
|PTS
|03
|Hart,Sama’zha
|*
|22
|4-15
|2-6
|2-2
|0-4
|4
|3
|0
|4
|0
|3
|12
|30
|Shaw,Trevoin
|*
|20
|3-11
|1-1
|2-2
|6-3
|9
|2
|1
|3
|0
|0
|9
|02
|Redus,Ja’mere
|*
|26
|1-6
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|3
|6
|0
|0
|3
|12
|Williams,Norris
|*
|30
|0-7
|0-4
|1-2
|2-3
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|10
|Tynes,Steven
|*
|28
|0-2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|14
|Davis,De’Auntre
|
|17
|3-7
|0-0
|0-0
|2-2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|6
|11
|Bensalah,Mohammed
|
|14
|2-5
|0-1
|0-0
|2-5
|7
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|4
|05
|Scaife,Chris
|
|22
|1-9
|1-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|20
|Joseph,Stanley
|
|7
|1-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0-1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|04
|Mingo,TJ
|
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|1-2
|0-1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|Thompson,Caleb
|
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|Goodwin,Latrell
|
|2
|0-1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TM
|TEAM
|
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|3-2
|5
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Totals
|–
|200
|15-66
|5-20
|7-11
|15-23
|38
|15
|14
|23
|4
|5
|42
|Team Summary
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|First Half
|6-35
|3-12
|5-6
|17.14 %
|25.00 %
|83.33 %
|Second Half
|9-31
|2-8
|2-5
|29.03 %
|25.00 %
|40.00 %
|Total
|15-66
|5-20
|7-11
|
|22.7 %
|25.0 %
|63.6 %
|Technical Fouls: (2) TEAM
|Second Chance Points: 2
|Scores Tied: 0 time(s)
|Points in the Paint: 18
|Fast Break Points: 4
|Lead Changed: 4 time(s)
|Points off Turnovers: 3
|Bench Points: 17
TCU 112
|##
|Player
|GS
|MIN
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|ORB-DRB
|REB
|PF
|A
|TO
|BLK
|STL
|PTS
|02
|Miller,Emanuel
|*
|18
|6-8
|2-4
|1-3
|0-1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|15
|05
|O’Bannon,Chuck
|*
|15
|3-3
|2-2
|4-5
|0-4
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|12
|10
|Baugh,Damion
|*
|15
|6-8
|0-0
|0-0
|0-3
|3
|0
|7
|2
|1
|2
|12
|04
|Lampkin,Eddie
|*
|14
|4-5
|0-0
|1-2
|2-2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|00
|Peavy,Micah
|*
|21
|1-6
|0-2
|1-2
|2-1
|3
|2
|3
|0
|1
|1
|3
|13
|Wells,Shahada
|
|20
|6-10
|2-3
|6-6
|0-8
|8
|0
|4
|2
|0
|3
|20
|21
|Coles,JaKobe
|
|17
|4-5
|2-2
|1-2
|2-6
|8
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|11
|22
|Lundblade,Tyler
|
|7
|3-4
|2-3
|0-0
|1-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|11
|Walker,Rondel
|
|20
|2-5
|2-3
|0-1
|0-1
|1
|1
|5
|1
|0
|1
|6
|12
|Cork,Xavier
|
|16
|3-6
|0-1
|0-0
|0-4
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|6
|14
|Niemann,Michael
|
|2
|1-1
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|03
|Haggerty,PJ
|
|16
|1-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|25
|Doumbia,Souleymane
|
|11
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|2-3
|5
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|55
|Gonsoulin,Zach
|
|2
|1-2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|30
|Ford,Darius
|
|2
|0-1
|0-1
|1-2
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|33
|Stuart,Trey
|
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|35
|Despie,Cole
|
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TM
|TEAM
|
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Totals
|–
|200
|42-68
|13-23
|15-25
|9-37
|46
|10
|29
|9
|6
|9
|112
|Team Summary
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|First Half
|21-34
|5-8
|11-13
|61.76 %
|62.50 %
|84.62 %
|Second Half
|21-34
|8-15
|4-12
|61.76 %
|53.33 %
|33.33 %
|Total
|42-68
|13-23
|15-25
|
|61.8 %
|56.5 %
|60.0 %
|Technical Fouls: (1) Miller,Emanuel,(1) Lampkin,Eddie,(1) Doumbia,Souleymane
|Second Chance Points: 10
|Scores Tied: 0 time(s)
|Points in the Paint: 50
|Fast Break Points: 44
|Lead Changed: 4 time(s)
|Points off Turnovers: 35
|Bench Points: 61