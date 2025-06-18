Dallas Wings win their first home game of the season. Paige Bueckers scored 20 points, Arike Ogunbowale added 19 points and had six assists to lead the Wings past the Valkyries 80-71.
|Final
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|GS
|16
|20
|21
|14
|71
|DAL
|23
|16
|19
|22
|80
|
Team Stats
|FG
|24-59
|29-74
|Field Goal %
|40.7
|39.2
|3PT
|7-20
|7-27
|Three Point %
|35.0
|25.9
|FT
|16-23
|15-19
|Free Throw %
|69.6
|78.9
|Rebounds
|28
|39
|Offensive Rebounds
|5
|13
|Defensive Rebounds
|23
|26
|Assists
|17
|23
|Steals
|5
|12
|Blocks
|6
|6
|Total Turnovers
|17
|14
|Points Conceded Off Turnovers
|14
|18
|Fast Break Points
|6
|14
|Points in Paint
|30
|32
|Fouls
|19
|20
|Technical Fouls
|0
|0
|Flagrant Fouls
|0
|0
|Largest Lead
|3
|10