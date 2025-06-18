News Ticker

Wings Win their first home game of the season

June 18, 2025 Basketball, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, Sports, Women

[Show picture list]
Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Dallas Wings win their first home game of the season. Paige Bueckers scored 20 points, Arike Ogunbowale added 19 points and had six assists to lead the Wings past the Valkyries 80-71.

Final 1 2 3 4 T
GS 16 20 21 14 71
DAL 23 16 19 22 80
 

Team Stats
FG 24-59 29-74
Field Goal % 40.7 39.2
3PT 7-20 7-27
Three Point % 35.0 25.9
FT 16-23 15-19
Free Throw % 69.6 78.9
Rebounds 28 39
Offensive Rebounds 5 13
Defensive Rebounds 23 26
Assists 17 23
Steals 5 12
Blocks 6 6
Total Turnovers 17 14
Points Conceded Off Turnovers 14 18
Fast Break Points 6 14
Points in Paint 30 32
Fouls 19 20
Technical Fouls 0 0
Flagrant Fouls 0 0
Largest Lead 3 10

Related Articles

Copyright 2018 Blitz Weekly