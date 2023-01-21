AFC Divisional Playoffs: Cincinnati Bengals vs Buffalo Bills Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Cincinnati Bengals vs Buffalo Bills

Sunday – January 22 – 2:00 p.m.

TV: CBS

Highmark Stadium – Orchard Park, NY



Records Before the Game

Cincinnati Bengals (12-4, 6-3 Away)

Buffalo Bills (13-3, 7-1 Home)



The last game between these two teams was suspended in the first quarter because of the injury to Damar Hamlin. Before the stoppage, the Bengals had the Bills on the ropes and showed the level of maturity the Bengals have developed over the past three seasons. This game will be one of the biggest games of the year. In my mind, the winner of this game will represent the AFC in the Super Bowl this year. Let’s take a closer look at this game and break down the x-factor for both teams.



The Passing of the Torch

For years quarterbacks like Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady and Drew Brees have been the faces of the NFL’s second season. This game will display two of the league’s best young talents under center with the Bills signal caller Josh Allen and the Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. Mark this game down on your calendar. This will be the passing of the quarterback torch in this one.



Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals are red hot posting an 8-game winning streak, all on the shoulders of the leagues youngest star Joe Burrow. He has passed for 4475 yards with 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. The running game will be led by Joe Mixon and Semaje Perine. Both of these backs are strong running between the tackles and catching passes. Wide out Ja’Marr Chase has 1046 receiving yards with 9 touchdowns. The x-factor for the Bengals will be the defense. They have the task of shutting down Bills quarterback Josh Allen.



Buffalo Bills

Quarterback Josh Allen will be the x-factor and leader for the Bills offense. He will be need to get the ball into the hands of his playmakers. The key to the offense will be wide out Stefon Diggs. His big play ability will allow the Bills to move the ball down the field and score points in the red zone. The Bills will showcase running back Devin Singletary. He has 819 rushing yards with 5 touchdowns. Keep in mind that Josh Allen has over 500 yards on the ground this season as well. The Bills will need to score points token up with the Bengals vaunted offense.



Prediction

ESPN has the Bills with a 65.1% chance of winning at home! The over/under is 49, so take the over in this one. I’m taking the Bills by 13!



Final Score

Bills – 37

Bengals – 24