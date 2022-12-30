Los Angeles Rams vs Los Angeles Chargers Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Los Angeles Rams vs Los Angeles Chargers

Sunday – January 1 – 3:25 p.m.

TV: CBS

SoFi Stadium – Inglewood, CA



Records Before the Game

Los Angeles Rams (5-10, 1-5 Away)

Los Angeles Chargers (9-6, 4-3 Home)



What a difference a season makes! Last season the Rams bullied the NFL and took the title to LA. This season is totally different. The Rams have collapsed while the Chargers are taking the lead in the City of Angels. This game will be a close one while the roles has changed between the teams. Let’s take a closer look at this week’s game at SoFi stadium.



LA Rams

The Rams are 5-10 and looking to steal the last three games of the season. Starting quarterback Matthew Stafford is out with a season ending injury and the Rams have brought in Baker Mayfield from the Panthers to play in his spot. He is 2-1 while starting for LA and looking to spoil the Chargers party. The Rams defense will be without DT Aaron Donald in this one. Keep an eye on the Rams defense because they will need to stop Chargers signal caller Justin Herbert. The Ram’s defense is giving up 242 passing yards to opposing quarterbacks this season. The x factor for the Rams will be the defense this week.



LA Chargers

The Chargers have clinched a wild card playoff spot this season, but are looking to improve their seed. Quarterback Justin Herbert has had his share of ups and downs this season under center. In his last 5 starts, Herbert has gone 4-1 with wins over Indianapolis, Tennessee, Miami and Arizona. He has passed for 4254 yards with 21 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Running back Austin Ekeler will need his touches early because the Rams defense is giving up 104.5 yards to opposing runners. The x-factor for the Chargers will be wide out Mike Williams stretching the field on the outside.



Prediction

ESPN has the Chargers with a 75.3% chance of winning at home in the stadium they share with the Rams. The over/under is 41 so take the over. I’m taking the Chargers by 10. Baker Mayfield scares me under center at times.



Final Score

Chargers – 34

Rams – 24