Minnesota Vikings vs Detroit Lions Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Let the Dog Fight Begin!

This will be the first time that the league will have two 14-win teams that will face off in NFL history. The winner of this game will take the top spot in the NFC playoffs and a bye for the first game while the loser will play a wild card game on the road. The Vikings are on a 10-game winning streak with wins over Chicago (twice), Arizona, Atlanta and Seattle in the last 5 weeks. The Detroit Lions are 4-51in their last 5 games with wins over the Colts, Bears (twice), 49ers and Packers. The defenses for both teams have recorded defensive touchdowns and are first and second in turnovers over the past 5 weeks. This game will come down to the team that can create turnovers and control the game clock. I can’t wait for this one!



Injury Report

Both teams have players listed as questionable or on the IR. The Vikings have 3 players listed as questionable with 2 on the IR-R. Vikings: LB Pat Jones II, CB Fabian Moreau and RB Aaron Jones. Listed on the IR: QB J.J. McCarthy and OT Christian Darrisaw. The Lions has 5 players on the IR: LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin, WR Kalif Raymond, LB Alex Anzalone, RB David Montgomery and CB Carlton Davis III.



Game Info

Minnesota Vikings vs Detroit Lions

Sunday – January 5 – 7:20 p.m.

TV: NBC/Peacock

Ford Field – Detroit, MI

.

Minnesota Vikings (14-2, 6-1 Away)

The Vikings are on a roll and are giving opposing defenses fits right now. The Vikings are led by a so-called draft bust in quarterback Sam Darnold. He has surprised everyone with 4,153 passing yards with 35 touchdowns this season. He’s only thrown 12 interceptions heading into this game. He has weapons at his disposal. Wide outs Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison are stretching the field while running back Aaron Jones is doing the dirty work running between the tackles. The x-factor for a Vikings win on the road will be the defensive back field. Keep a close eye on that group.



Detroit Lions (14-2, 6-2 Home)

The Lions are gearing up to make a playoff push. They’ve never been to a Super Bowl. The first step in the process is to finish this season with a win. In order to do that the Lions will need to control the clock and get the ball into the hands of their super star wide outs Amon St. Brown, Jameson Williams and TE Sam LaPorta. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs will need to get the ball at least 15-20 times to chew up the clock. The x-factor for a win will fall on the shoulders of QB Jared Goff. He will need to continue to be aggressive and take his shots when appropriate.



Prediction

ESPN has the Lions with a 64.5% chance of winning this one at home. The winner will take the top spot in the NFC conference and have a first-round bye. The loser could end up playing a Wild Card game on the road. This game will be a dog fight from start to finish. This will be closer than what the experts are predicting. I’m taking the Vikings in an upset. Minnesota by 4! Yeah I said it!



Final Score

Vikings – 34

Lions – 30