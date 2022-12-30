CFP Semifinal Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Preview: #4 Ohio State Buckeyes vs #1 Georgia Bulldogs

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

#4 Ohio State Buckeyes vs #1 Georgia Bulldogs

Saturday – December 31 – 7:00 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, GA



Records Before the Game

#4 Ohio State Buckeyes (11-1)

#1 Georgia Bulldogs (13-0)



This game will come down to the play of just two people! Ohio State’s quarterback C.J. Stroud and Georgia’s signal caller Stetson Bennett. Both players were in the Heisman race and now it’s time to fight for a national championship. The winner of this game will be national champions. Let’s take a closer look at this year’s Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta.



#4 Ohio State Buckeyes

When Ohio State lost to Michigan near the end of the season the college football world wrote the Buckeyes off. This team is oozing with talent in every spot on the roster. This team is led by Junior quarterback and Heisman runner up C.J. Stroud. He is dangerous running and passing the ball. He has 3340 passing yards with 37 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. He can create positive yardage in and out of the pocket. His play will be the x-factor for his team. The offense is averaging 44.5 points per game while the defense is giving up 19.3 on that side of the ball. The defense is pretty solid. They’re seasoned enough to slow down most opposing offenses.



#1 Georgia Bulldogs

The Bulldogs are the hottest team in the country. The Bulldogs have one of the stingiest defenses in the country. They are only giving up 12.8 points per game. The defense is leading the country in take aways, sacks and interceptions (top 10). They defensive front is stopping opposing runners and only giving up 77 rushing yards a game. The key for a Georgia win will be the play of quarterback Stetson Bennett. He will be the x-factor for the offense and scoring points will be huge against the Buckeyes cover two defenses. Last season was one for the ages for tight end Brock Bowers winning a championship and having a huge impact in the title game. He’ll be the safety valve for Bennett when things get tough on passing downs.



Prediction

ESPN has the Bulldogs with a 57.6% chance of winning and moving on the the championship game. I’m taking Georgia by 7! The defense is way too stingy, physical and fast for the Buckeyes.



Final Score

#1 Georgia – 38

#4 Ohio State – 31