Los Angeles Chargers vs Cincinnati Bengals Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Los Angeles Chargers vs Cincinnati Bengals

Sunday – December 12 – 12:00 p.m.

TV: CBS

Paul Brown Stadium – Cincinnati, OH



Records Before the Game

Los Angeles Chargers (6-5, 3-2 Away)

Cincinnati Bengals (7-4, 3-2 Home)



It’s Week 13 in the NFL and all of the teams that were crowned champions have fallen off. Now sports casters and tv analyst are switching to new teams that could become champions because the teams they loved at Week 6 are losing games every week. Both conferences (AFC-NFC) have teams with 5 wins in the hunt for the playoffs. On any given Sunday, the best teams could easily lose to mediocre team by 10 points!



History Lesson

I like giving a brief history lesson for both teams. It gives you a snapshot of how the teams have played in their last five games. The Chargers are 2-3 during this span with wins over Pittsburgh and Philadelphia. The Bengals are 3-2 during their last five game span with wins over Pittsburgh, Las Vegas and Baltimore. When teams play other teams in their division, they play them twice and a win is very important during the last six games over the season for playoff seating.



Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers defense has been missing for the last five games. Although the team has won a couple of games during this stretch, the defense is giving up 145 rushing yards a game. Stopping the run will be the main focus for this team to get through their division and make a playoff push. Chargers fans both young and old love how their team is young and scrappy, but penalties and late scores from the opposition has been a constant problem for the Chargers. The offense is averaging 24 points per game, but the defense is giving up 26 points. You do the math!



Cincinnati Bengals

Quarterback Joe Burrow is looking as if he could make a bid for NFL comeback player of the year. His tangibles under center have transformed the Bengals offense since going down to a horrible injury last year. His main target is wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase. They played at LSU together and you can see why these guys are having NFL success by reuniting. Chase has 50 receptions for 906 yards and 8 touchdowns. This offense is explosive to say the least. Running back Joe Mixon will be the x-factor this week. Remember the Chargers defense gives up 145 yards to opposition on the ground.



Prediction

ESPN has the Bengals with a 54.3% chance of winning at home this week. The Chargers defense will need to step up and stop the run. I’m taking the Bengals by 13!



Final Score

Bengals – 33

Chargers – 20