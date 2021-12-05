Washington Football Team vs Las Vegas Raiders Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Washington Football Team vs Las Vegas Raiders

Sunday – December 5 – 3:05 p.m.

TV: FOX

Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas, NV



Records Before the Game

Washington Football Team (5-6, 2-3 Away)

Las Vegas Raiders (6-5, 3-3 Home)



If you look at both teams records you would think that this game means nothing. Both teams are currently sitting in a good place. Washington is currently three games behind Dallas in the NFC East while the Raiders are a game behind Kansas City in the AFC West. This game is very important for both teams because of playoff implications.



How They Got Here!

Washington has been the cellar dweller all season in the NFC East. They are on a 3-game winning streak with wins over Seattle, Carolina and Tampa Bay. Their defense has been playing lights out giving up an average of 18 points per game. The Raiders are 2-1 in their last three games with an overtime win against the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving. The key for this team will be the offense and stretching the ball down field.



Washington Football Team

Washington is making a serious push for the division and playoffs. These guys have been playing tough on the road and at home. I was surprised to see how the defense handled the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home. Safety Landon Collins is out with an injury and he’s their best player on the defensive side of the ball. Quarterback Taylor Heinicke is a diamond in the rough. He has 2613 passing yards with 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He is the x-factor for the offense. He reminds me off a young Brett Farve. He’s a gunslinger that takes chances and is pronged for turnovers as well.



Las Vegas Raiders

Quarterback Derek Carr is key for this team. He has the weapons to stretch the ball down field, but need the offensive line to give him time. He has 3414 passing yards with 17 touchdowns and 9 interceptions. Running back Josh Jacobs is questionable for this game. If he’s not playing, the Raiders will use the next man up mentality for the running back position. The x-factor will be the defense. The Raiders defense has been a bit lax when it comes to creating turnovers. The defense will need to create turnovers to stay close in this one.



Prediction

ESPN has the Raiders with a 61.7% chance of winning at home. The Raiders will win this one going away in the 4th quarter. I’m taking the Raiders by 9! Field goals will play a big part in this one!



Final Score

Las Vegas – 33

Washington – 24