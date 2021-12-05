By Angel Rick Leal



Game Info

Indianapolis Colts vs Houston Texans

Sunday – March 5 – 12:00 p.m.

TV: CBS

NRG Stadium – Houston, Texas

Records Before Game

Indianapolis Colts ( 6-6 )

Houston Texans ( 2-9 )

In what could be his last game in Houston against the Texans, Indianapolis Colts WR T.Y. Hilton is back to what he calls NRG Stadium “His second home.” In the past two decades against the Texans, Hilton has be dominant racking up 1,883 yards, 11 touchdowns against their division rivals. What’s crazy about those numbers is 1,061 yards and eight touchdowns have come at NRG. Coming back from a injury this could be a record comeback for the 4x Pro Bowler.

Indianapolis Colts

The last time the Colts met their division rival was in Week 6 where the Colts easily handled the Houston Texans 31-3. The Colts are now 6-6 and in a must win situation if they plan to make the playoffs for the second year in a row. If the Colts win today it will be their fourth straight win against the Texans. Look for Carson Wentz to connect to T.Y. Hilton most of the day.

Houston Texans

The Houston Texans are coming of a 21-14 loss against the New York Jets in Week 12. For a while it seemed like they were seeing how many sacks they could top as there was a total of nine sacks the whole game between both teams, with Houston having five. With both teams at 2-8 it was anyone’s ball game. Both teams seemed to be evenly matched but New York was able to keep the Texans scoreless during the second half. Houston Texans QB Tyrod Taylor wasn’t around during Week 6 so this might not be a easy game for the Colts to take.

Prediction

With the Houston Texans it’s all about which team will show up today. They’ve had their struggles but they’ve showed they’ve been able to hang with the best of them till the very end. So again the question must be asked: Which team will show up today?

Final Score

Houston Texans – 23

Indianapolis Colts – 21