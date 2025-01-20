News Ticker

Legends split the two game set with Memphis

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Final/OT 1/18/25
 
  1 2 3 4 OT T
MHU 46 32 19 24 8 129
TEX 44 30 21 26 2 123

Team Stats

 
FG 51-100 48-87
Field Goal % 51.0 55.2
3PT 15-41 15-41
Three Point % 36.6 36.6
FT 9-15 9-18
Free Throw % 60.0 50.0
Rebounds 47 42
Offensive Rebounds 9 6
Defensive Rebounds 38 36
Assists 30 33
Steals 12 6
Blocks 3 5
Total Turnovers 12 20
Points Off Turnovers 15 28
Fast Break Points 16 15
Points in Paint 66 66
Fouls 24 20
Technical Fouls 1 1
Flagrant Fouls 0 0

