Legends split the two game set with Memphis

Final/OT 1/18/25
|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT
|T
|MHU
|46
|32
|19
|24
|8
|129
|TEX
|44
|30
|21
|26
|2
|123
Team Stats
|FG
|51-100
|48-87
|Field Goal %
|51.0
|55.2
|3PT
|15-41
|15-41
|Three Point %
|36.6
|36.6
|FT
|9-15
|9-18
|Free Throw %
|60.0
|50.0
|Rebounds
|47
|42
|Offensive Rebounds
|9
|6
|Defensive Rebounds
|38
|36
|Assists
|30
|33
|Steals
|12
|6
|Blocks
|3
|5
|Total Turnovers
|12
|20
|Points Off Turnovers
|15
|28
|Fast Break Points
|16
|15
|Points in Paint
|66
|66
|Fouls
|24
|20
|Technical Fouls
|1
|1
|Flagrant Fouls
|0
|0