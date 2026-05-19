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Wings dominate Mystics 92-69

May 19, 2026 Basketball, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, NBA, Women

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Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Azzi Fudd scored a season-high 12 points off the bench and Paige Bueckers added 18 points and seven assists in the win over the Mystics.

Final 1 2 3 4 T
WSH
 9 20 17 23 69
DAL
 19 19 28 26 92
 

Team Stats
FG 24-49 33-70
Field Goal % 49 47
3PT 5-12 11-24
Three Point % 42 46
FT 16-20 15-17
Free Throw % 80 88
Rebounds 24 31
Offensive Rebounds 2 11
Defensive Rebounds 22 20
Assists 16 30
Steals 3 10
Blocks 1 1
Total Turnovers 19 9
Points Conceded Off Turnovers 23 11
Fast Break Points 3 13
Points in Paint 34 36
Fouls 17 20
Technical Fouls 0 0
Flagrant Fouls 0 0
Largest Lead 1 25
Percent Led 1 97

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