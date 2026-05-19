Wings dominate Mystics 92-69

Azzi Fudd scored a season-high 12 points off the bench and Paige Bueckers added 18 points and seven assists in the win over the Mystics.
|Final
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|
WSH
|9
|20
|17
|23
|69
|
DAL
|19
|19
|28
|26
|92
|
Team Stats
|FG
|24-49
|33-70
|Field Goal %
|49
|47
|3PT
|5-12
|11-24
|Three Point %
|42
|46
|FT
|16-20
|15-17
|Free Throw %
|80
|88
|Rebounds
|24
|31
|Offensive Rebounds
|2
|11
|Defensive Rebounds
|22
|20
|Assists
|16
|30
|Steals
|3
|10
|Blocks
|1
|1
|Total Turnovers
|19
|9
|Points Conceded Off Turnovers
|23
|11
|Fast Break Points
|3
|13
|Points in Paint
|34
|36
|Fouls
|17
|20
|Technical Fouls
|0
|0
|Flagrant Fouls
|0
|0
|Largest Lead
|1
|25
|Percent Led
|1
|97