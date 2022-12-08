Las Vegas Raiders vs Los Angeles Rams Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Las Vegas Raiders vs Los Angeles Rams

Thursday – December 8 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: Prime Video

SoFi Stadium – Inglewood, CA



Records Before the Game

Las Vegas Raiders (5-7, 2-5 Away)

Los Angeles Rams (3-9, 2-5 Home)



Two of the historically top NFL teams in football are in the basement looking up at teams that’s taking their place. Both teams are struggling in their divisions. The AFC West was once one of the best divisions in football. The division is currently led by the Kansas City Chiefs, and it seems as if they will sit there for the next 5 years. The Rams won the Lombardi Trophy last season and are currently sitting last place in the NFC West. Let’s take a look at this week’s Thursday Night Football matchup on Prime Video.



What Happened?

The Rams have lost five straight games. Some were close and some were ugly. Key departures and free agency has changed the dynamics of this team this season. The Raiders isn’t any better, but they brought in All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams from Green Bay and now it’s paying dividends. X-factor? Let’s go with finding a starting quarterback.



Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders are on a 3-game winning streak. All three wins have been close, one score games. Quarterback Derek Carr was struggling until the Denver game to start the current win streak. He has passed for 2980 yards with 20 touchdowns and 8 interceptions. Running back Josh Jacobs is listed as questionable for Thursday night’s game, but there’s no need to worry; he’s expected to play. Davante Adams will take up the slack!



Los Angeles Rams

The Rams have been dropping games like crazy as of late. Backup quarterback John Wolford has the task of filling Matthew Stafford’s shoes since he’s been injured. The team just signed former first round pick quarterback Baker Mayfield who was waived by the Panthers a few days ago. He could possibly play in this one. He understands the offense because it’s the same offense he ran in Cleveland. Oh… how the mighty have fallen!



Prediction

ESPN has the Raiders winning this one easily on the road. The over/under is 44.5, so take the under it’s the safest bet you can make! I’m taking the Raiders by more than 7!



Final Score

Raiders – 27

Rams – 17