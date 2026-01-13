Dallas Mavericks: Seeking Some Stability

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Mavs on Shaky Ground

The Mavericks are a team that lacks the ability to finish games strong. Let’s take a look at the numbers: Dallas averages 113 points per game, but they give up 117.1 points to opposition. They are scoring 47% and rebounding sits at 44.7 per game. Assists Dallas averages 25.1 but gives up 25.4 to other teams. They average 5.9 blocks per game while opposing teams averages 4.4. In the steals category, Dallas averages 7.6 while turning the ball over 8.1 times a game. What all this boils down to are costly fouls, turnovers and easy baskets have the Mavericks sitting at 15-25 right now. They are 11-10 at home 4-15 on the road. This Mavs have three remaining games this week. They take on the Nuggets and Jazz (twice) while at home. Keep an eye on the bench of the Mavericks. Shooting guard Klay Thompson is in unfamiliar waters coming off the bench. He should be starting and allowed the patience to get out of his slump. He’s still a champion!



Key players and X-Factors

The Mavericks have 4 key players listed on the injury report with a January 12th estimated return date: Forwards Daniel Gafford and P.J. Washington GTD with ankle injury. Guard Brandon Williams will be needed for his energy (sickness) while center Moussa Cisse (shoulder) and forward Anthony Davis is out with a finger injury and return date is February 5th. Keep an eye on point guards Kyrie Irving. He’s the x-factor for the team moving forward.



Upcoming Games – All Times Central



Denver Nuggets vs Dallas Mavericks

Wednesday – January 14 – 8:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN/KFAA

American Airlines Center – Dallas, Texas



Dallas leads the series 2-0 and this will be the third of a four games series against the Nuggets. Keep in mind that Nikola Jokic, Jonas Valaciunas and Cameron Johnson is out due to various injuries. Point guard Jamal Murray is a game time decision. This will be the perfect time for Dallas to get a much-needed win after dropping their last 2 games. ESPN has this game close with Dallas with a 50.4% chance of winning at home. I’m taking Dallas by 9! Surprise, surprise!



Final Score

Maverics – 108

Nuggets – 99



Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks

Thursday – January 15 – 7:30 p.m.

TV: KFAA/WFAA

American Airline Center – Dallas, Texas



This will be the third game of a four series and Utah leads the series 2-0. Dallas will need to get on the boards early and often. In the series Dallas has been out rebounded by 7. Tough defense will be needed to create turnovers. Dallas cannot afford to fall behind in this game because Utah does a good job of using the shot clock. ESPN has the Mavericks with a 64.3% chance of winning this one going away. I’m taking Dallas by 10+



Final Score

Mavericks – 121

Jazz – 107



Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks

Saturday – January 17 – 4:00 p.m.

TV: KFAA-TV

American Airlines Center – Dallas, Texas



This will be the final of four games between the two teams. This game will come down to how well the coaching staff makes game time decisions. Utah is a sneaky good team, but Dallas will need to adapt a bully type mentality in order to string together a 3 to 4 game winning streak and make some noise in the Western conference. ESPN has the Mavericks with a 64.6% chance of winning at home. Whether they win by 30 or by 1, a win is a win. I’m taking Dallas by 7!



Final Score

Mavericks – 120

Utah – 113