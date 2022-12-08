Dallas Mavericks: Meeting Expectations

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



The Dallas Mavericks have become this season’s NBA “Enigma Team”. Dallas is currently 13-11 and has been a Jekyll and Hyde team. The teams they should beat they lose by 10 to and the teams they should lose to the beat. The Mavericks are 4 and 1 in their last 5 games. They have quality wins over Denver, Phoenix, New York and the NBA defending champions Golden State Warriors. The loss came into the hands of Detroit in overtime. Let’s take a closer look at the six Mavericks games.



12/9 – 9:00 p.m. – Milwaukee Bucks vs Dallas Mavericks – TV: ESPN

The Mavericks lost to the Bucks back on 11/27 by 9! I’m sharing this game because Dallas will need to force the Bucks role players to step up and beat them. Defense will be key in this one. Stopping Giannis Antetokounmpo is top priority. Final Score: Bucks 126 – Mavericks 120



12/10 – 7:00 p.m. – Dallas Mavericks vs Chicago Bulls – TV: Bally Sports Southwest

This is a game that Dallas should win easily on the road in Chicago. Bulls G Demar DeRozan is a very tough scorer in the open floor. He will be the x-factor for the Bulls, while Luka’s decision making will be the key for Dallas. Final Score: Mavericks 100 – Bulls 86



12/12 – 7:30 p.m. – Oklahoma City Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks – TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Dallas has a chance to move up in the standings by beating the Thunder at home. Dallas is 10-3 at home and a win will help them make some moves in the Western Conference. Dallas will need to get help from the bench in this game. Final Score: Thunder 94- Mavericks 109



12/14 – 8:00 p.m. – Cleveland Cavaliers vs Dallas Mavericks – TV: Bally Sports Southwest

This game could be a prime example of how Dallas lets teams off the hook. Cleveland is a good team because of PG Donovan Mitchell. He has changed the landscape of this team since his arrival. He’s averaging 28.4 this season. Dallas will need to keep him out of the paint. Final Score: Cavaliers 114 – Mavericks 125



12/16 – 7:30 p.m. – Portland Trail Blazers vs Dallas Mavericks – TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Dallas will need to create turnovers in this one. Portland struggles when they have to play from behind. The Trail Blazers are a decent team that creates turnovers and scores 41% of their points in the open floor. Dallas will need to play solid defense. Final Score: Trail Blazers 99 – Mavericks 126

12/17 – 7:00 p.m. – Dallas Mavericks vs Cleveland Cavaliers – TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Remember how I mentioned that the Mavs have a tendency to let teams when one when they shouldn’t. I think we see it here with the second game of a back to back and the Mavericks are on the road. Low energy and lack of sleep drains the team in this Saturday night special. Final Score: Mavericks 101 – Cavaliers 109