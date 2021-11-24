Las Vegas Raiders vs Dallas Cowboys Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Las Vegas Raiders vs Dallas Cowboys

Thursday – November 25 – 3:30 p.m.

TV: CBS

AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX



Records Before the Game

Las Vegas Raiders (5-5, 2-2 Away)

Dallas Cowboys (7-3, 4-1 Home)



Dallas’ offense didn’t show up in Sunday’s game against the Chiefs on the road. The offense scored all of 9 points and had the ball is great field position. The offensive line didn’t leave the locker room after they got dressed. You might think I’m being hard on the Cowboys. Dallas has three losses this year and all we’re very winnable games. The defense was the one constant for Dallas’ last game. They created turnovers and the guys on offense didn’t capitalize on them. Let’s take a look at this week’s Thanksgiving day game against the 5-5 Raiders.



Dallas Has A Chance

Here’s the jist of it. Dallas is a run first team. In order for the offense to do what they do is to run the ball. When Dallas fall behind, the run first mentality goes out the window. Dallas has to stick to the plan and run the ball. On Thanksgiving, Dallas has a chance to right the wrong from the last game. ESTABLISH THE RUN!!



Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders are a pretty good team that has dropped their last three games to the Bengals, Chiefs and Giants. This week they will be tested on Thanksgiving. Their offense is averaging 22 points per game while their defense is giving up 26. The defense allows 132 rushing yards to opposition. Defense will be key for the Raiders plain and simple. I’ve watched the Raiders lose in the 4th quarter of very winnable games. This week they are looking to turn it around on the road in Dallas. Quarterback David Carr is the x factor. His play will determine the fate of the offense.



Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys will establish the run in this one. They will look to run behind the best offensive line in football. Earlier in this article, I shared that the offensive line didn’t leave the locker room in Kansas City. Offensive tackle Tyron Smith is out… again. Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and running back Ezekiel Elliott are listed as questionable. The offense will be the x factor this week. Last week’s game was hard to watch, but we know that the Cowboys are a good team and they will show up and get a win.



Prediction

ESPN has the Cowboys with a 75% chance of winning at home. Last week was a wake up call and for the team. The identity of this team is the running game. Run the ball! The defense will do their job on that side of the ball. I’m taking Dallas by 13!



Final Score

Cowboys – 33

Raiders – 20