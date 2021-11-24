Buffalo Bills vs New Orleans Saints Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Buffalo Bills vs New Orleans Saints

Thursday – November 25 – 7:20 p.m.

TV: NBC

Caesars Superdome – New Orleans, LA



Records Before the Game

Buffalo Bills (6-4, 3-2 Away)

New Orleans Saints (5-5, 2-2 Home)



This game will be a true test for both teams. At the start of the season both teams were looking to represent their respected conferences in the playoffs and hoping to make a Super Bowl run. Well, Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is on injury reserve, backup quarterback Taysom Hill just signed an extension and the Saints have lost their last three games. Buffalo looked as if the world would be given to them if they just showed up. They have won just 2 of their last 5 games. Let’s try to sort things out for both squads.



How bad do you want it?

The team that plays defense will win this one. Heck! We all know that. The Saints defense gives up an average of 21 points per game while Buffalo gives up 17. The Saints offense averages 25 points per game while the Bills scores 29 points per contest. Let’s see how this turns out Thursday night.



Buffalo Bills

Buffalo’s dynamic quarterback Josh Allen has taken the league by storm. He’s a big guy with a big arm. His leadership is key for the team this week. He is the key for that Bills offense. Running back Devin Singletary needs to get the ball at least 14 times. Buffalo uses three different running backs, but he will be the best runner to carry the ball against the Saints 4-3 defense. Look for Allen to get the ball in the hands of wide out Stefon Diggs. He’s the game changer for the Bills offense.



New Orleans Saints

The Saints offense will be tested this week. Backup quarterback Trevor Siemian will need to get the ball out of his hands sooner than when he usually does. Holding the ball too long has haunted him all of the years he’s been in the league. When the pocket collapses, he forces passes down the field which creates interceptions. Taysom Hill will be the x factor for the Saints this week. They need to get him on the field and cause match up problems for the Bills.



Prediction

ESPN has the Bills with a 61% chance of winning in the Big Easy! The over/under is 46.5, so take the over its the safe bet. I’m taking Buffalo by 12!



Final Score

Buffalo – 33

New Orleans – 21