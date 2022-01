Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn set a new school record for touchdowns in a bowl game Tuesday night as the Wildcats easily defeated the LSU Tigers in the TaxAct Texas Bowl, 42-20. Vaughn had four touchdowns in the win — the most for a player in K-State bowl history. Three of his touchdowns were on the ground, tying the current KSU bowl record. QB Skylar Thompson was named the game’s MVP finishing his final game in passing for 259 yds, completing 21 out of 28 passes, 3 TDs and zero INT’s.