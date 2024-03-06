Dallas Mavericks: Time to Pick Up the Pace!

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



The Mavericks have fallen to the 8th seed in the Western Conference. The team is on a 3-game losing streak and Thursday’s game will be the start of something new. The last 3 teams to beat the Mavericks are the Pacers, Sixers and Celtics. In all three games, Dallas trailed by a few heading into the half but failed to make shots or get the needed rebounds to beat those tough teams in the 4th quarters of those games. Dallas is still one player short of being a complete team that can play all four quarters and win close games. The Mavericks have a chance of getting back into the win column with a win against Miami at home and Detroit on the road. These two games could jump start the Mavericks into the playoffs.



Dallas and the Western Conference

The Western Conference is littered with teams that are itching to get into the playoffs. Dallas is a half game ahead of the LA Lakers and 2 games behind the Kings. Dallas will need to win 4 of their next 6 games to move into 5th or 6th place while the season is winding down. If the season ended today, the Mavericks would be facing off against the Minnesota Timbervolves and that ain’t good for the Mavs. The first step to getting it right is beating Miami at home. Let’s take a closer look at the Mavericks next two games this week.



Upcoming Schedule – All Times Central



Miami Heat vs Dallas Mavericks

Date: March 7

Time: 6:30 p.m.

TV: TNT

Dallas will need to contain SG Jimmy Butler and C Bam Adebayo. They will be the key players for the Heat offense. Dallas struggles on the defensive boards and Bam is a beast patrolling the paint. I’m glad we have PG Kyrie Irving since opposing teams can’t contain him distributing the rock to Luka and friends. I’m taking Dallas by 14!

Final Score: Miami Heat 100 – Mavericks 114



Dallas Mavericks vs Detroit Pistons

Date: March 9

Time: 6:00 p.m.

TV: Bally Sports

This should be a “gimmie game” for Dallas. Detroit is a young tough team that struggles to finish very winnable games (somewhat similar to the Mavericks). The winner of this game will be the team that rebounds on the defensive boards and scores in transition. Fast break points will be the focal point for this game. Since the Mavs know they need this one, I’m taking Dallas by 10+

Final Score: Mavericks 124 – Pistons 110