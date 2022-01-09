1 Baylor beats TCU 76-64

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Mike Miles poured in a game-high 26 points for TCU, which saw a nine-point second half lead change into a 76-64 loss to No. 1 Baylor Saturday in Schollmaier Arena.



Miles scored 18 of his 26 points in the first half which TCU (10-2, 0-1) led 37-31 after closing the period on a 14-2 run.



Less than 10 seconds into the second half, a 3-pointer by Chuck O’Bannon gave TCU its largest lead, 40-31. Baylor (15-0, 3-0) responded with a 22-4 run to take a 53-44 lead with under 14 minutes to play.



The Horned Frogs fought back with a 9-1 run, which included all seven of Micah Peavy’s points in the game, to get within one point, 54-53 with 11:04 remaining. TCU made just five shots the rest of the way as it snapped a seven-game win streak.



Baylor won its 21st straight game with the help of 13 3-pointers and a pair of 20-point performances from Adam Flagler (22 points) and James Akinjo (20 points).

Team Notes

The Frogs moved to 85-102 against the Bears, 5-7 under Dixon.

TCU outrebounded Baylor, 32-28. TCU is 9-1 this season and 90-27 under Dixon when out rebounding its opponent.

TCU led 37-31 at halftime. Under Dixon, the Frogs moved to 87-18 when leading at halftime

Baylor’s 13 3-pointers were the most by a TCU opponent this season.

TCU shot 70 percent from the free throw line, its fifth consecutive game shooting 70 percent or higher from the line.

It was just the second time the nation’s No. 1 team visited TCU. It last happened when No. 1 Kansas came to TCU on Dec. 1, 2003.

Individual Notes

Mike Miles finished with 26 points, his 11th consecutive game with double-digits and fifth game this season with more than 20 points.

Miles was 4-of-8 from 3-point range, a season-high for makes.

Damion Baugh recorded 10 points, his third game this season with double-digits.

recorded 10 points, his third game this season with double-digits. Chuck O’Bannon scored 12 points, marking his fourth consecutive game with double-digits.

O’Bannon had two threes, his fourth consecutive game with a made three-pointer. He’s made 12 of his last 24 from three.

Baylor 76 Baylor 76 ## Player GS MIN FG 3PT FT ORB-DRB REB PF A TO BLK STL PTS 10 Flagler,Adam * 33 8-13 6-10 0-0 1-0 1 1 2 3 0 3 22 11 Akinjo,James * 37 9-15 2-4 0-0 0-4 4 1 8 3 0 3 20 02 Brown,Kendall * 27 4-5 0-0 1-2 2-2 4 1 3 1 0 0 9 24 Mayer,Matthew * 20 2-5 1-3 0-0 0-6 6 3 0 2 1 1 5 00 Thamba,Flo * 18 0-3 0-0 0-0 2-1 3 2 0 0 1 1 0 04 Cryer,LJ 28 5-10 4-7 1-3 1-2 3 2 2 0 0 0 15 23 Tchamwa Tchatchoua,Jonathan 22 1-2 0-1 0-0 0-4 4 3 0 1 2 2 2 01 Sochan,Jeremy 8 1-3 0-1 0-0 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 03 Bonner,Dale 7 0-1 0-1 1-2 1-0 1 1 0 2 0 0 1 TM TEAM 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Totals – 200 30-57 13-27 3-7 8-20 28 14 15 12 4 10 76 Team Summary FG 3PT FT First Half 13-29 5-15 0-0 44.83 % 33.33 % 0.00% Second Half 17-28 8-12 3-7 60.71 % 66.67 % 42.86 % Total 30-57 13-27 3-7 52.6 % 48.1 % 42.9 % Technical Fouls: none Second Chance Points: 4 Scores Tied: 4 time(s) Points in the Paint: 28 Fast Break Points: 23 Lead Changed: 4 time(s) Points off Turnovers: 26 Bench Points: 20

TCU 64 TCU 64 ## Player GS MIN FG 3PT FT ORB-DRB REB PF A TO BLK STL PTS 01 Miles,Mike * 37 9-16 4-8 4-7 0-1 1 0 5 3 0 0 26 05 O’Bannon,Charles * 31 5-10 2-5 0-0 2-4 6 1 3 3 1 1 12 10 Baugh,Damion * 28 4-9 0-1 2-2 1-1 2 3 4 7 0 0 10 02 Miller,Emanuel * 29 2-7 0-1 0-0 2-5 7 1 1 1 0 0 4 04 Lampkin,Eddie * 19 0-1 0-0 0-0 3-3 6 0 1 0 0 1 0 00 Peavy,Micah 18 3-4 0-1 1-1 0-1 1 5 0 2 0 3 7 03 Farabello,Francisco 16 1-5 1-3 0-0 0-1 1 1 1 0 0 1 3 25 Doumbia,Souleymane 9 1-1 0-0 0-0 1-0 1 0 0 1 1 0 2 12 Cork,Xavier 10 0-2 0-0 0-0 1-1 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 21 Coles,JaKobe 3 0-1 0-1 0-0 0-1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 TM TEAM 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 2-2 4 0 0 1 0 0 0 Totals – 200 25-56 7-20 7-10 12-20 32 11 16 18 2 6 64 Team Summary FG 3PT FT First Half 15-32 4-12 3-3 46.88 % 33.33 % 100.00 % Second Half 10-24 3-8 4-7 41.67 % 37.50 % 57.14 % Total 25-56 7-20 7-10 44.6 % 35.0 % 70.0 % Technical Fouls: none Second Chance Points: 8 Scores Tied: 4 time(s) Points in the Paint: 22 Fast Break Points: 11 Lead Changed: 4 time(s) Points off Turnovers: 15 Bench Points: 12

Courtesy TCU Basketball