1 Baylor beats TCU 76-64

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi
Mike Miles poured in a game-high 26 points for TCU, which saw a nine-point second half lead change into a 76-64 loss to No. 1 Baylor Saturday in Schollmaier Arena.
Miles scored 18 of his 26 points in the first half which TCU (10-2, 0-1) led 37-31 after closing the period on a 14-2 run.
Less than 10 seconds into the second half, a 3-pointer by Chuck O’Bannon gave TCU its largest lead, 40-31. Baylor (15-0, 3-0) responded with a 22-4 run to take a 53-44 lead with under 14 minutes to play.
The Horned Frogs fought back with a 9-1 run, which included all seven of Micah Peavy’s points in the game, to get within one point, 54-53 with 11:04 remaining. TCU made just five shots the rest of the way as it snapped a seven-game win streak.
Baylor won its 21st straight game with the help of 13 3-pointers and a pair of 20-point performances from Adam Flagler (22 points) and James Akinjo (20 points).
Team Notes
- The Frogs moved to 85-102 against the Bears, 5-7 under Dixon.
- TCU outrebounded Baylor, 32-28. TCU is 9-1 this season and 90-27 under Dixon when out rebounding its opponent.
- TCU led 37-31 at halftime. Under Dixon, the Frogs moved to 87-18 when leading at halftime
- Baylor’s 13 3-pointers were the most by a TCU opponent this season.
- TCU shot 70 percent from the free throw line, its fifth consecutive game shooting 70 percent or higher from the line.
- It was just the second time the nation’s No. 1 team visited TCU. It last happened when No. 1 Kansas came to TCU on Dec. 1, 2003.
Individual Notes
- Mike Miles finished with 26 points, his 11th consecutive game with double-digits and fifth game this season with more than 20 points.
- Miles was 4-of-8 from 3-point range, a season-high for makes.
- Damion Baugh recorded 10 points, his third game this season with double-digits.
- Chuck O’Bannon scored 12 points, marking his fourth consecutive game with double-digits.
- O’Bannon had two threes, his fourth consecutive game with a made three-pointer. He’s made 12 of his last 24 from three.
Baylor 76
Baylor 76
|##
|Player
|GS
|MIN
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|ORB-DRB
|REB
|PF
|A
|TO
|BLK
|STL
|PTS
|10
|Flagler,Adam
|*
|33
|8-13
|6-10
|0-0
|1-0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|0
|3
|22
|11
|Akinjo,James
|*
|37
|9-15
|2-4
|0-0
|0-4
|4
|1
|8
|3
|0
|3
|20
|02
|Brown,Kendall
|*
|27
|4-5
|0-0
|1-2
|2-2
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|9
|24
|Mayer,Matthew
|*
|20
|2-5
|1-3
|0-0
|0-6
|6
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|5
|00
|Thamba,Flo
|*
|18
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|2-1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|04
|Cryer,LJ
|
|28
|5-10
|4-7
|1-3
|1-2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|15
|23
|Tchamwa Tchatchoua,Jonathan
|
|22
|1-2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-4
|4
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|2
|01
|Sochan,Jeremy
|
|8
|1-3
|0-1
|0-0
|1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|03
|Bonner,Dale
|
|7
|0-1
|0-1
|1-2
|1-0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|TM
|TEAM
|
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Totals
|–
|200
|30-57
|13-27
|3-7
|8-20
|28
|14
|15
|12
|4
|10
|76
|Team Summary
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|First Half
|13-29
|5-15
|0-0
|44.83 %
|33.33 %
|0.00%
|Second Half
|17-28
|8-12
|3-7
|60.71 %
|66.67 %
|42.86 %
|Total
|30-57
|13-27
|3-7
|
|52.6 %
|48.1 %
|42.9 %
|Technical Fouls: none
|Second Chance Points: 4
|Scores Tied: 4 time(s)
|Points in the Paint: 28
|Fast Break Points: 23
|Lead Changed: 4 time(s)
|Points off Turnovers: 26
|Bench Points: 20
TCU 64
TCU 64
|##
|Player
|GS
|MIN
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|ORB-DRB
|REB
|PF
|A
|TO
|BLK
|STL
|PTS
|01
|Miles,Mike
|*
|37
|9-16
|4-8
|4-7
|0-1
|1
|0
|5
|3
|0
|0
|26
|05
|O’Bannon,Charles
|*
|31
|5-10
|2-5
|0-0
|2-4
|6
|1
|3
|3
|1
|1
|12
|10
|Baugh,Damion
|*
|28
|4-9
|0-1
|2-2
|1-1
|2
|3
|4
|7
|0
|0
|10
|02
|Miller,Emanuel
|*
|29
|2-7
|0-1
|0-0
|2-5
|7
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|04
|Lampkin,Eddie
|*
|19
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|3-3
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|00
|Peavy,Micah
|
|18
|3-4
|0-1
|1-1
|0-1
|1
|5
|0
|2
|0
|3
|7
|03
|Farabello,Francisco
|
|16
|1-5
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|25
|Doumbia,Souleymane
|
|9
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1-0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|12
|Cork,Xavier
|
|10
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|Coles,JaKobe
|
|3
|0-1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TM
|TEAM
|
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Totals
|–
|200
|25-56
|7-20
|7-10
|12-20
|32
|11
|16
|18
|2
|6
|64
|Team Summary
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|First Half
|15-32
|4-12
|3-3
|46.88 %
|33.33 %
|100.00 %
|Second Half
|10-24
|3-8
|4-7
|41.67 %
|37.50 %
|57.14 %
|Total
|25-56
|7-20
|7-10
|
|44.6 %
|35.0 %
|70.0 %
|Technical Fouls: none
|Second Chance Points: 8
|Scores Tied: 4 time(s)
|Points in the Paint: 22
|Fast Break Points: 11
|Lead Changed: 4 time(s)
|Points off Turnovers: 15
|Bench Points: 12
Courtesy TCU Basketball