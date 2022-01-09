News Ticker

#1 Baylor beats TCU 76-64

January 9, 2022 Basketball, Featured, Galleries, NCAA Basketball, Sports, TCU Basketball

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Mike Miles poured in a game-high 26 points for TCU, which saw a nine-point second half lead change into a 76-64 loss to No. 1 Baylor Saturday in Schollmaier Arena.
 
Miles scored 18 of his 26 points in the first half which TCU (10-2, 0-1) led 37-31 after closing the period on a 14-2 run. 
 
Less than 10 seconds into the second half, a 3-pointer by Chuck O’Bannon gave TCU its largest lead, 40-31. Baylor (15-0, 3-0) responded with a 22-4 run to take a 53-44 lead with under 14 minutes to play. 
 
The Horned Frogs fought back with a 9-1 run, which included all seven of Micah Peavy’s points in the game, to get within one point, 54-53 with 11:04 remaining. TCU made just five shots the rest of the way as it snapped a seven-game win streak. 
 
Baylor won its 21st straight game with the help of 13 3-pointers and a pair of 20-point performances from Adam Flagler (22 points) and James Akinjo (20 points).
 Team Notes

  • The Frogs moved to 85-102 against the Bears, 5-7 under Dixon.
  • TCU outrebounded Baylor, 32-28. TCU is 9-1 this season and 90-27 under Dixon when out rebounding its opponent.
  • TCU led 37-31 at halftime. Under Dixon, the Frogs moved to 87-18 when leading at halftime
  • Baylor’s 13 3-pointers were the most by a TCU opponent this season. 
  • TCU shot 70 percent from the free throw line, its fifth consecutive game shooting 70 percent or higher from the line.
  • It was just the second time the nation’s No. 1 team visited TCU. It last happened when No. 1 Kansas came to TCU on Dec. 1, 2003.

Individual Notes

  • Mike Miles finished with 26 points, his 11th consecutive game with double-digits and fifth game this season with more than 20 points.
  • Miles was 4-of-8 from 3-point range, a season-high for makes.
  • Damion Baugh recorded 10 points, his third game this season with double-digits.
  • Chuck O’Bannon scored 12 points, marking his fourth consecutive game with double-digits.
  • O’Bannon had two threes, his fourth consecutive game with a made three-pointer. He’s made 12 of his last 24 from three.

Baylor 76

Baylor 76
## Player GS MIN FG 3PT FT ORB-DRB REB PF A TO BLK STL PTS
10 Flagler,Adam * 33 8-13 6-10 0-0 1-0 1 1 2 3 0 3 22
11 Akinjo,James * 37 9-15 2-4 0-0 0-4 4 1 8 3 0 3 20
02 Brown,Kendall * 27 4-5 0-0 1-2 2-2 4 1 3 1 0 0 9
24 Mayer,Matthew * 20 2-5 1-3 0-0 0-6 6 3 0 2 1 1 5
00 Thamba,Flo * 18 0-3 0-0 0-0 2-1 3 2 0 0 1 1 0
04 Cryer,LJ   28 5-10 4-7 1-3 1-2 3 2 2 0 0 0 15
23 Tchamwa Tchatchoua,Jonathan   22 1-2 0-1 0-0 0-4 4 3 0 1 2 2 2
01 Sochan,Jeremy   8 1-3 0-1 0-0 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 0 2
03 Bonner,Dale   7 0-1 0-1 1-2 1-0 1 1 0 2 0 0 1
TM TEAM   0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0
  Totals 200 30-57 13-27 3-7 8-20 28 14 15 12 4 10 76
Team Summary FG 3PT FT
First Half 13-29 5-15 0-0
44.83 % 33.33 % 0.00%
Second Half 17-28 8-12 3-7
60.71 % 66.67 % 42.86 %
Total 30-57 13-27 3-7
  52.6 % 48.1 % 42.9 %
Technical Fouls: none Second Chance Points: 4 Scores Tied: 4 time(s)
Points in the Paint: 28 Fast Break Points: 23 Lead Changed: 4 time(s)
Points off Turnovers: 26 Bench Points: 20

TCU 64

TCU 64
## Player GS MIN FG 3PT FT ORB-DRB REB PF A TO BLK STL PTS
01 Miles,Mike * 37 9-16 4-8 4-7 0-1 1 0 5 3 0 0 26
05 O’Bannon,Charles * 31 5-10 2-5 0-0 2-4 6 1 3 3 1 1 12
10 Baugh,Damion * 28 4-9 0-1 2-2 1-1 2 3 4 7 0 0 10
02 Miller,Emanuel * 29 2-7 0-1 0-0 2-5 7 1 1 1 0 0 4
04 Lampkin,Eddie * 19 0-1 0-0 0-0 3-3 6 0 1 0 0 1 0
00 Peavy,Micah   18 3-4 0-1 1-1 0-1 1 5 0 2 0 3 7
03 Farabello,Francisco   16 1-5 1-3 0-0 0-1 1 1 1 0 0 1 3
25 Doumbia,Souleymane   9 1-1 0-0 0-0 1-0 1 0 0 1 1 0 2
12 Cork,Xavier   10 0-2 0-0 0-0 1-1 2 0 1 0 0 0 0
21 Coles,JaKobe   3 0-1 0-1 0-0 0-1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0
TM TEAM   0 0-0 0-0 0-0 2-2 4 0 0 1 0 0 0
  Totals 200 25-56 7-20 7-10 12-20 32 11 16 18 2 6 64
Team Summary FG 3PT FT
First Half 15-32 4-12 3-3
46.88 % 33.33 % 100.00 %
Second Half 10-24 3-8 4-7
41.67 % 37.50 % 57.14 %
Total 25-56 7-20 7-10
  44.6 % 35.0 % 70.0 %
Technical Fouls: none Second Chance Points: 8 Scores Tied: 4 time(s)
Points in the Paint: 22 Fast Break Points: 11 Lead Changed: 4 time(s)
Points off Turnovers: 15 Bench Points: 12

Courtesy TCU Basketball

 

