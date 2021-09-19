Kansas City Chiefs vs Baltimore Ravens Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Kansas City Chiefs vs Baltimore Ravens

Sunday – September 19 – 7:20 p.m.

TV: NBC

M&T Bank Stadium – Baltimore, MD



Records Before the Game

Kansas City Chiefs (1-0, 0-0 Away)

Baltimore Ravens (0-1, 0-0 Home)



The Kansas City Chiefs got a win over the Cleveland Browns at home for their first win of the season. The Baltimore Ravens lost their opener on the road to the Las Vegas Raiders in a thrilling over time game on the road. This week the Ravens need a win to get on track in the AFC. Let’s take a look at this week’s AFC clash between two of the best teams in the conference.



Snack Rating

This game is a 10 out of 10! 20 piece fried chicken from KFC with a family sized mashed potatoes, mac’n cheese with biscuits. Grab 3 2-liter drinks 0f Coke or Sprite and beer is always a good choice for those who indulge (domestic)!



Kansas City Chiefs

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is dynamic to say the least. His team could be down by 20 points and they are always in striking distance. His play uplifts his team and the offense can score from anywhere on the field. The key for the Chiefs this week will be special teams. The Chiefs need to control positioning because the Ravens defense is stingy. They were in the top 10 in every defensive category last season and have gotten better through free agency.



Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore lost a thriller in Vegas on Monday night. I picked the Ravens by 10 and lost by 6 in overtime. This week the schedule got difficult with the Chiefs coming to town. The Ravens have a chance to get a win if they can control the clock and keep Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes off the field. Running the ball will be key this week. Long scoring drives will help the Ravens get a win. Look for Lamar Jackson to use his feet and arm to rack up points.



Prediction

ESPN has this game game close. They have the Chiefs with a 55.0% chance of beating the Ravens on the road. I’m taking Kansas City by 7! The over/under is 54.5, so take the under its the safe bet!



Final Score

Chiefs – 28

Ravens – 21