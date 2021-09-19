Dallas Cowboys vs Los Angeles Chargers Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

Dallas Cowboys vs Los Angeles Chargers

Sunday – September 19 – 3:25 p.m.

TV: CBS

SoFi Stadium – Inglewood, CA



Records Before the Game

Dallas Cowboys (0-1)

Los Angeles Chargers (1-0)



Last week I picked Dallas to beat Tampa Bay. Well Tampa, won on a last minute field goal surrounded by controversy. Flash forward to this week, the Cowboys are playing in California, but it will be more like a home game. The Cowboys have fans there too. America’s Team has to turn things around and get into the win column. In order for this to happen, the team has to play solid on defense while missing guys for this week’s game. Let’s take a closer look at Dallas versus Los Angeles on the road.



Snack Rating

This game is an 8 out of 10! 20 piece hot wings (flavor doesn’t matter), mozzarella sticks, seasoned fries and your choice of Coke, Sprite or beer!



Dallas Cowboys

First things first, Dallas will have missing pieces on defense. Defensive ends DeMarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory will be out on the defensive line. Safeties Donovan Wilson and Damontae Kazee are also ruled out. In order for the Cowboys to stifle the Charger offense, the defense has to create turn overs and get the ball for the offense to put up points. Zeke Elliott has to get his touches. He needs at least 20 carries to get him on track. Dallas has a bad habit of abandoning the run and will have Dak Prescott throwing 40 to 50 passes a game. Dallas is a run first offense and when Dak is throwing the ball that much, Dallas usually loses very winnable games. Establishing the run will be key this week.



Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers beat the Washington Football Team by 4 last week. Charger fans are happy to see their team in the win column. Chargers QB Justin Herbert passed for 337 yards and 1 touchdown. He also had an interception that almost gave the game away. He’s a big strong armed quarterback that can play. Running back Austin Ekeler gained 57 yards on 15 attempts scoring a touchdown to help the Chargers get a win on the road. Dallas is coming in to take one away this week. Line backer Joey Bosa will play tough and physical against the run, he will be key this week.



Prediction

ESPN has this game game close. They have the Chargers with a 50.0% chance of beating Dallas at home. I’m taking Dallas by 10! The over/under is 55, so take the under its the safe bet!



Final Score

Cowboys – 31

Chargers – 21