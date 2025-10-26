Dallas Cowboys vs Denver Broncos Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Key Injuries = Serious Issue

The Cowboys are struggling with key injuries on both sides of the ball. Here’s the problem, Dallas has players who aren’t available on game days. Center Cooper Beebe is out with an ankle injury, safety Juanyeh Thomas is out with migraines, corner back Trevon Diggs is out with a concussion, linebacker DeMarvion Overshown is out with a knee, (ACL and MCL). Also cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. is out with a knee/ACL injury. Four of the five guys on the list are on defense. Defense is the weak link for this team. Dallas is struggling with stopping the run and giving up explosive pass plays of 15 yards or more. These deficiencies are wearing out the team. The defense is giving up 29.4 points per game while offense is scoring 31.7 per contest. What will happen when the offense struggles?



Trade Deadline Fix?

The Cowboys will need to trade some of the dead weight that they are not playing. They need help on the defensive line and in the secondary. Dallas has a problem with bringing in players that they can control, not quality players with big egos and proven stats. The team truly needs a player personnel coordinator that can bring in key players to get Dallas over the hump.



Game Info

Dallas Cowboys vs Denver Broncos

Sunday – October 26 – 3:25 p.m.

TV: CBS

Empower Field at Mile High – Denver, CO



Dallas Cowboys (3-3-1, 1-3 Away)

The Cowboys put a beating on Washington last week 44-22. Keep in mind that the Commanders were favored to beat Dallas last week on the road. Dallas can start a winning streak today by beating Denver on the road. Dallas will need to contain the Broncos running attack with J.K. Dobbins carrying the load. Dallas will need to apply pressure to the Broncos offensive line. The one true plan for the team will be how the coaching staff make game time decisions when they fall behind. The x-factor for the team will be how many times running back Javonte Williams carries the ball. Williams is in the top 10 of running backs in the NFL so there’s no need for Dak to pass the ball 40 times this game. Control the clock and give the defense a break.



Denver Broncos (5-3, 3-0 Home)

The Broncos are 4-1 in their last 5 games. The have wins over Cincinnati, Philadelphia, New York Jets and New York Giants. The Broncos are led by second year quarterback Bo Nix and he has the team looking as if they are Super Bowl bound. He has a gunslinger’s attitude. Wide out Courtland Sutton is his favorite target. The offense averages 23.3 points per game while the defense is giving up 18.1 points on that side of the ball. The x-factors for the Broncos defense will be play of linebackers Nik Bonitto and Alex Singleton. They have a combined 46 solo tackles and 9 sacks. Denver will apply pressure on the Cowboys offensive line from start to finish.



Prediction

ESPN has the Broncos with a 55.5% chance of winning at home Sunday afternoon. The Broncos are 3-0 at home and soon to be 3-1. Dallas will score 30 on the Broncos at Mile High today. This will be my upset game of the week. I have the Cowboys be 6. Field goals will be the answer for Dallas on the road. Keep an eye on special teams this week.



Final Score

Cowboys – 30

Broncos – 24