K-State beats shorthanded TCU 75-63

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Without its leading scorer, the TCU men’s basketball team dropped a 75-63 game to Kansas State Saturday in front of an announced crowd of 7,581 at Schollmaier Arena.



Mike Miles, who began the day ranked fifth in the Big 12 Conference in scoring at 15.4 points per game, was unable to play due to injury.



With Miles out, Francisco Farabello stepped up and scored a career-high 14 points. Damion Baugh played a career-high 38 minutes and scored 17 points, including three 3-pointers. Emanuel Miller rounded out the double-figure scorers with 13 points to go with a team-high eight rebounds.



TCU (15-5, 4-4) grabbed a 2-0 lead, but didn’t lead again the rest of the game. Trailing 35-28 at halftime, TCU went on a 9-4 run to get within two, 39-37, with 16:58 to play. That was as close as TCU would get in the second half as Kansas State (12-10, 4-6) shot 46.4 percent from the field and 75.0 percent (15-of-20) from the free throw line.



Nijel Pack scored a game-high 20 points for the Wildcats, who won their second-straight game.



The Horned Frogs continue a two-game homestand on Saturday at 6 p.m. against Oklahoma State. The game will air on ESPNU.

Courtesy TCU Basketball

Kansas St. 75 Kansas St. 75 ## Player GS MIN FG 3PT FT ORB-DRB REB PF A TO BLK STL PTS 24 Pack,Nijel * 38 7-10 3-6 3-4 0-4 4 3 3 2 0 4 20 13 Smith,Mark * 33 5-12 0-3 6-8 2-8 10 4 1 3 0 0 16 01 Nowell,Markquis * 37 5-15 1-6 3-5 2-4 6 1 6 3 0 2 14 00 McGuirl,Mike * 34 4-10 3-5 2-2 1-2 3 1 3 1 0 2 13 21 Bradford,Davion * 17 2-2 0-0 0-0 1-0 1 4 0 2 0 0 4 12 Linguard, Jr.,Carlton 12 2-3 0-0 1-1 1-0 1 2 0 0 0 0 5 25 Massoud,Ismael 19 1-2 1-2 0-0 1-2 3 2 0 1 1 0 3 20 Ezeagu,Kaosi 6 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 3 0 1 0 0 0 22 Kasubke,Luke 4 0-2 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 TM TEAM 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 2-3 5 0 0 1 0 0 0 Totals – 200 26-56 8-24 15-20 10-23 33 20 13 14 1 8 75 Team Summary FG 3PT FT First Half 14-29 3-12 4-6 48.28 % 25.00 % 66.67 % Second Half 12-27 5-12 11-14 44.44 % 41.67 % 78.57 % Total 26-56 8-24 15-20 46.4 % 33.3 % 75.0 % Technical Fouls: none Second Chance Points: 12 Scores Tied: 1 time(s) Points in the Paint: 32 Fast Break Points: 10 Lead Changed: 1 time(s) Points off Turnovers: 13 Bench Points: 8