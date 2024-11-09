News Ticker

Late surge pushes TCU by Florida Gulf Coast 67-51

November 9, 2024 Basketball, Featured, Galleries, NCAA Basketball, Sports, TCU Basketball

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

  1 2
FGCU 29 22 51
TCU 30 37 67

Team Stats

 
FG 20-50 25-55
Field Goal % 40.0 45.5
3PT 6-25 6-22
Three Point % 24.0 27.3
FT 5-9 11-14
Free Throw % 55.6 78.6
Rebounds 24 38
Offensive Rebounds 5 12
Defensive Rebounds 19 26
Assists 11 15
Steals 5 7
Blocks 1 4
Total Turnovers 15 14
Points Off Turnovers 16 14
Fast Break Points 11 12
Points in Paint 28 32
Fouls 16 10
Technical Fouls 0 0
Flagrant Fouls 0 0
Largest Lead 5 16

TEAM NOTES

–       TCU improved to 2-0 over FGCU.

–       Jamie Dixon improved to 490-233 as a head coach.

–       TCU won its 11th-straight season opener and 23 of its last 25.

–       TCU improved to 53-6 in the month of November since the 2014-14 season.

–       TCU improved to 64-5 against non-conference opponents at Schollmaier Arena under Dixon.

–       TCU led 30-29 at halftime and improve to 130-28 under Dixon when leading at the break.

–       TCU outshot FGCU from the field, 45.5 percent to 40.0 percent. The Frogs improved to 135-29 when outshooting their opponent.

–       TCU outrebounded FGCU, 38-24. The Frogs improved to 2-0 this season and 130-42 under Dixon when outrebounding their opponent.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

–       Vasean Allette led TCU in scoring for the second-straight game with 14 points.

–       Ernest Udeh Jr. set a career-high with four assists and matched a career-high with three blocks to go with seven points and seven rebounds in 21 minutes of play.

–       Noah Reynolds led the Frogs in assists for the second-straight game with five.

–       Brendan Wenzel brought down a game-high nine rebounds to go with eight points. Wenzel was 2-of-6 from 3-point range.

