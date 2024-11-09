Late surge pushes TCU by Florida Gulf Coast 67-51

1 2 FGCU 29 22 51 TCU 30 37 67

Team Stats

FG 20-50 25-55 Field Goal % 40.0 45.5 3PT 6-25 6-22 Three Point % 24.0 27.3 FT 5-9 11-14 Free Throw % 55.6 78.6 Rebounds 24 38 Offensive Rebounds 5 12 Defensive Rebounds 19 26 Assists 11 15 Steals 5 7 Blocks 1 4 Total Turnovers 15 14 Points Off Turnovers 16 14 Fast Break Points 11 12 Points in Paint 28 32 Fouls 16 10 Technical Fouls 0 0 Flagrant Fouls 0 0 Largest Lead 5 16

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

TEAM NOTES

– TCU improved to 2-0 over FGCU.

– Jamie Dixon improved to 490-233 as a head coach.

– TCU won its 11th-straight season opener and 23 of its last 25.

– TCU improved to 53-6 in the month of November since the 2014-14 season.

– TCU improved to 64-5 against non-conference opponents at Schollmaier Arena under Dixon.

– TCU led 30-29 at halftime and improve to 130-28 under Dixon when leading at the break.

– TCU outshot FGCU from the field, 45.5 percent to 40.0 percent. The Frogs improved to 135-29 when outshooting their opponent.

– TCU outrebounded FGCU, 38-24. The Frogs improved to 2-0 this season and 130-42 under Dixon when outrebounding their opponent.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

– Vasean Allette led TCU in scoring for the second-straight game with 14 points.

– Ernest Udeh Jr. set a career-high with four assists and matched a career-high with three blocks to go with seven points and seven rebounds in 21 minutes of play.

– Noah Reynolds led the Frogs in assists for the second-straight game with five.