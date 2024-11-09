Late surge pushes TCU by Florida Gulf Coast 67-51

|1
|FGCU
|29
|22
|51
|TCU
|30
|37
|67
Team Stats
|FG
|20-50
|25-55
|Field Goal %
|40.0
|45.5
|3PT
|6-25
|6-22
|Three Point %
|24.0
|27.3
|FT
|5-9
|11-14
|Free Throw %
|55.6
|78.6
|Rebounds
|24
|38
|Offensive Rebounds
|5
|12
|Defensive Rebounds
|19
|26
|Assists
|11
|15
|Steals
|5
|7
|Blocks
|1
|4
|Total Turnovers
|15
|14
|Points Off Turnovers
|16
|14
|Fast Break Points
|11
|12
|Points in Paint
|28
|32
|Fouls
|16
|10
|Technical Fouls
|0
|0
|Flagrant Fouls
|0
|0
|Largest Lead
|5
|16
TEAM NOTES
– TCU improved to 2-0 over FGCU.
– Jamie Dixon improved to 490-233 as a head coach.
– TCU won its 11th-straight season opener and 23 of its last 25.
– TCU improved to 53-6 in the month of November since the 2014-14 season.
– TCU improved to 64-5 against non-conference opponents at Schollmaier Arena under Dixon.
– TCU led 30-29 at halftime and improve to 130-28 under Dixon when leading at the break.
– TCU outshot FGCU from the field, 45.5 percent to 40.0 percent. The Frogs improved to 135-29 when outshooting their opponent.
– TCU outrebounded FGCU, 38-24. The Frogs improved to 2-0 this season and 130-42 under Dixon when outrebounding their opponent.
INDIVIDUAL NOTES
– Vasean Allette led TCU in scoring for the second-straight game with 14 points.
– Ernest Udeh Jr. set a career-high with four assists and matched a career-high with three blocks to go with seven points and seven rebounds in 21 minutes of play.
– Noah Reynolds led the Frogs in assists for the second-straight game with five.
– Brendan Wenzel brought down a game-high nine rebounds to go with eight points. Wenzel was 2-of-6 from 3-point range.