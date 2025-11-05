News Ticker

Johnston and Rantanen lead Stars past the Oilers 4-3

November 5, 2025 Dallas Stars, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, NHL Hockey

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Final/SO 1 2 3 SO T
EDM
 2 0 1 0 3
DAL
 0 1 2 1 4
1st Period EDM DAL
3:40 Vasily Podkolzin (2)

Assists: Jack Roslovic (4), Evan Bouchard (8)
 1 0
7:07 Leon Draisaitl (10) (Power Play)

Assists: Jack Roslovic (5), Connor McDavid (17)
 2 0
 
 
2nd Period EDM DAL
9:10 Mikko Rantanen (6) (Power Play)

Assists: Wyatt Johnston (5), Jason Robertson (8)
 2 1
 
 
3rd Period EDM DAL
7:51 Connor McDavid (4)

Assists: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (11), Andrew Mangiapane (2)
 3 1
8:37 Mikko Rantanen (7)

Assists: Wyatt Johnston (6), Alexander Petrovic (2)
 3 2
12:20 Miro Heiskanen (3)

Assists: Mikko Rantanen (10), Wyatt Johnston (7)
 3 3
 
 
OT Summary
No Goals Scored
 
 
Shootout Summary EDM DAL
Connor McDavid failed shot attempt on Casey DeSmith 0 0
Jason Robertson Goal Wrist Shot 0 1
Leon Draisaitl Goal Backhand 1 1
Mikko Rantanen Snap Shot Above Crossbar 1 1
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Snap Shot saved by Casey DeSmith 1 1
Wyatt Johnston Goal Snap Shot 1 2

Penalties

1st Period
6:52
Esa Lindell Cross-checking against Connor McDavid
7:49
Darnell Nurse Tripping against Mikko Rantanen
9:33
Too many men/ice served by Adam Erne
10:48
Jack Roslovic Interference – Goalkeeper against Casey DeSmith
 
 
2nd Period
3:04
Lian Bichsel Boarding against Matt Savoie
8:33
Leon Draisaitl Cross-checking against Mikko Rantanen
15:39
Alec Regula Cross-checking against Adam Erne
 
 
3rd Period
No Penalties This Period
 
 
OT Summary
No Penalties This Period
 

