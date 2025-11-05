Johnston and Rantanen lead Stars past the Oilers 4-3

|Final/SO
|1
|2
|3
|SO
|T
|
EDM
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|
DAL
|0
|1
|2
|1
|4
|1st Period
|EDM
|DAL
|3:40
|Vasily Podkolzin (2)
Assists: Jack Roslovic (4), Evan Bouchard (8)
|1
|0
|7:07
|Leon Draisaitl (10) (Power Play)
Assists: Jack Roslovic (5), Connor McDavid (17)
|2
|0
|2nd Period
|EDM
|DAL
|9:10
|Mikko Rantanen (6) (Power Play)
Assists: Wyatt Johnston (5), Jason Robertson (8)
|2
|1
|3rd Period
|EDM
|DAL
|7:51
|Connor McDavid (4)
Assists: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (11), Andrew Mangiapane (2)
|3
|1
|8:37
|Mikko Rantanen (7)
Assists: Wyatt Johnston (6), Alexander Petrovic (2)
|3
|2
|12:20
|Miro Heiskanen (3)
Assists: Mikko Rantanen (10), Wyatt Johnston (7)
|3
|3
|OT Summary
|
No Goals Scored
|Shootout Summary
|EDM
|DAL
|Connor McDavid failed shot attempt on Casey DeSmith
|0
|0
|Jason Robertson Goal Wrist Shot
|0
|1
|Leon Draisaitl Goal Backhand
|1
|1
|Mikko Rantanen Snap Shot Above Crossbar
|1
|1
|Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Snap Shot saved by Casey DeSmith
|1
|1
|Wyatt Johnston Goal Snap Shot
|1
|2
Penalties
|1st Period
|6:52
|
Esa Lindell Cross-checking against Connor McDavid
|7:49
|
Darnell Nurse Tripping against Mikko Rantanen
|9:33
|
Too many men/ice served by Adam Erne
|10:48
|
Jack Roslovic Interference – Goalkeeper against Casey DeSmith
|2nd Period
|3:04
|
Lian Bichsel Boarding against Matt Savoie
|8:33
|
Leon Draisaitl Cross-checking against Mikko Rantanen
|15:39
|
Alec Regula Cross-checking against Adam Erne
|3rd Period
|
No Penalties This Period
|OT Summary
|
No Penalties This Period