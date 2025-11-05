2025 College Football: Week 11 Game Previews

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



College Football this Week

This week will be huge for college football. We’re heading into the backside of the schedule and teams are gearing up for positioning for conference championships and bowl selections. Keep in mind that teams only need to win 6 games to become bowl eligible. This week’s games are huge, so watching these games will be must see. SMU, TCU, Texas Tech and Texas A&M headline our coverage and picks this week.



Game Info

SMU Mustangs (6-3, 4-1 ACC) vs Boston College Eagles (1-8, 0-5 ACC)

Saturday – November 8 – 11:00 a.m.

TV: ACC Network

Alumni Stadium – Chestnut Hill, MA



SMU has turned the corner this season. Last year they made the College Football Playoff and getting back to the playoffs will require them to win their conference championship. Look for this one to be an easy win on the road for SMU this week. Boston College is a wounded team that needs this game really badly, but won’t get it. ESPN has the Mustangs with an 82.9% chance of winning on the road this week. I’m taking the Mustangs by 15+. The Eagles defense won’t show up again this week and the Mustangs running game will be on full display.



Final Score

Mustangs – 35

Eagles – 17



Game Info

Iowa State Cyclones (5-4, 2-4 Big 12) vs TCU Horned Frogs (6-2, 3-2 Big 12)

Saturday – November 8 – 2:30 p.m.

TV: FOX

Amon G. Carter Stadium – Ft. Worth, TX



Last week TCU went into Morgantown and beat WVU by 6 points. This was a good win for TCU because it keeps them in the mix in the Big 12. Right now, TCU is in 7th place, and a win would move them a game closer to 5th place in the conference. TCU is already bowl eligible right now with 6 wins and beating the Cyclones will be just what the team needs. Iowa State is a decent team that is on a 4-game losing streak. They really need a win this weekend however the Frogs will be just too much for them. ESPN has TCU with a 66.3% chance of winning at home this week. I agree with the vote of confidence and am taking TCU by 10+



Final Score

Horned Frogs – 37

Cyclones – 22



Game Info

#8 BYU Cougars (8-0, 5-0 Big 12) vs #9 Texas Tech Red Raiders (8-1, 5-1 Big 12)

Saturday – November 8 – 11:00 a.m.

TV: ABC

Jones AT&T Stadium – Lubbock, TX



Both teams are sit at the top of the Big 12 conference. The winner will take control of the conference heading into the final few weeks of the regular season. This game will be one of the most important games of the weekend. Whichever team loses will need to win at least two more games to make it to the conference championship. Texas Tech is favored but BYU is tricky on both sides of the ball. ESPN has the Red Raiders with a 0.9% chance of winning at home this week. It’s slim. I’m taking Texas Tech by 9 because I believe in the Red Raiders!



Final Score

#9 Red Raiders – 33

#8 Cougars – 24



Game Info

#3 Texas A&M Aggies (8-0, 5-0 SEC) vs #19 Missouri Tigers (6-2, 2-2 SEC)

Saturday – November 8 – 2:30PM

TV: ABC

Memorial Stadium – Columbia, MO



The SEC is all jumbled up at the top! The SEC has 9 ranked teams separated by 2 games. Texas A&M has the top spot followed by Alabama and Georgia. Missouri sits in 9th place and are looking to knock off A&M from that perch. This game is a trap game for A&M in my opinion. A win on the road will be huge for the Aggies. Keep an eye on both quarterbacks. They will be key for this one. A&M quarterback Marcel Reed has passed for 1972 yards with 17 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. Mizzou quarterback Beau Pribula has passed for 1685 with 11 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. ESPN has the Aggies with a 56.0% chance of winning on the road in Missouri. I’m taking the Aggies by 10!



Final Score

#3 Aggies – 37

#19 Tigers – 27