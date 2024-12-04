Americans fall to Knight Monsters in OT

Box Score
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|OT
|Total
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|4
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
Shots on Goal
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|OT
|Total
|Tahoe Knight Monsters
|5
|10
|18
|1
|34
|Allen Americans
|7
|11
|7
|0
|25
Scoring
1st Period
Allen
5:55
Goal
Goal by #26 Spencer Asuchak, assisted by #84 Liam Gorman.
Tahoe
13:33
Goal
Goal by #9 Troy Loggins, assisted by #7 Elijah Vilio and #14 Patrick Newell.
2nd Period
Tahoe
4:06
Goal
Goal by #48 Anthony Collins, assisted by #96 Brennan Kapcheck.
Allen
11:28
Goal
Goal by #8 Mark Duarte, assisted by #86 James Hardie and #14 Brayden Guy.
3rd Period
Allen
8:34
Goal
Goal by #14 Brayden Guy, assisted by #8 Mark Duarte and #21 Mike Van Unen.
Tahoe
10:38
Goal
Goal by #14 Patrick Newell, assisted by #28 Logan Nelson and #96 Brennan Kapcheck.
OT
Tahoe
0:49
Goal
Goal by #13 Simon Pinard, assisted by #21 Sloan Stanick and #96 Brennan Kapcheck.