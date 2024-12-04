News Ticker

Americans fall to Knight Monsters in OT

December 4, 2024 DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, NHL Hockey, Sports

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Box Score

Team 1st 2nd 3rd OT
 
 1 1 1 1 4
 
 1 1 1 0 3

Shots on Goal

Team 1st 2nd 3rd OT Total
 Tahoe Knight Monsters 5 10 18 1 34
 Allen Americans 7 11 7 0 25

Scoring

1st Period

Allen
5:55
Goal
Goal by #26 Spencer Asuchak, assisted by #84 Liam Gorman.
Tahoe
13:33
Goal
Goal by #9 Troy Loggins, assisted by #7 Elijah Vilio and #14 Patrick Newell.

2nd Period

Tahoe
4:06
Goal
Goal by #48 Anthony Collins, assisted by #96 Brennan Kapcheck.
Allen
11:28
Goal
Goal by #8 Mark Duarte, assisted by #86 James Hardie and #14 Brayden Guy.

3rd Period

Allen
8:34
Goal
Goal by #14 Brayden Guy, assisted by #8 Mark Duarte and #21 Mike Van Unen.
Tahoe
10:38
Goal
Goal by #14 Patrick Newell, assisted by #28 Logan Nelson and #96 Brennan Kapcheck.

OT

Tahoe
0:49
Goal
Goal by #13 Simon Pinard, assisted by #21 Sloan Stanick and #96 Brennan Kapcheck.

