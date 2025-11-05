2025 NFL Game Previews: Week 10

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Don’t Let the Record Fool You!

Some of the best teams in the NFL currently have losing records. If you look at the Chiefs, Ravens, Falcons, and Vikings you’ll see that they all have losing records and are picked to make the playoffs. How? Well, I’ll tell you. These teams travel well; merchandizing is through the roof and has a tremendous upside. Teams that are favorites to win will make the playoffs. Key players and teams have always made the playoffs and won the Super Bowl. The Chiefs look as if they are in trouble, but wait until week 13, these teams will go on a winning streak to win their divisions and make the playoffs. This week will be huge for teams with losing records. Keep an eye on the teams that were mentioned at the start of this section.



Game Info

Las Vegas Raiders (2-6, 1-3 Away) vs Denver Broncos (7-2, 4-0 Home)

Thursday – November 6 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: Prime Video

Empower Field at Mile High – Denver, CO



The Raiders are 1-4 in their last 5 games. The Raiders have recently lost to the Bears, Colts, Chiefs and Jaguars. The team has struggled on both sides of the ball. Quarterback Geno Smith has struggled under center as of late. The offensive line hasn’t protected him since Game 3 of the season. They will be the x-factor for this game facing the Broncos stifling defense. Denver is one of the best teams in football right now. They are on a 5-game winning streak and quarterback Bo Nix has been playing lights out. ESPN has the Broncos with a 73.6% chance of winning at home. I’m taking the Broncos by 14!



Final Score

Broncos – 31

Raiders – 17



Game Info

Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3, 2-1 Away) vs Los Angeles Chargers (6-3, 3-2 Home)

Sunday – November 9 – 7:20 p.m.

TV: NBC

SoFi Stadium – Inglewood, CA



The Steelers have been a sleeper team all season long. In their last 5 games Pittsburgh is 3-2 with wins over Minnesota, Cleveland and Indianapolis. Veteran quarterback Aaron Rogers looks as if he’s found the fountain of youth. He has passed for 1692 yards with 17 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. He’s getting the ball into the hands of his play makers. The Chargers have won the same number of games in their last 5 games as well. They have wins over Miami, Minnesota and Tennessee. Keep an eye on quarterback Justin Herbert. He will be the key for LA in this one. ESPN has the Chargers with a 63.1% chance of winning at home. This one will be close. I’m taking the Chargers by 3.



Final Score

Chargers – 27

Steelers – 24



Game Info

Philadelphia Eagles (6-2, 3-1 Away) vs Green Bay Packers (5-2-1, 3-1 Home)

Monday – November 10 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: ABC

Lambeau Field – Green Bay, WI



This will be a dog fight from start to finish. The Eagles are looking to get into the playoffs and defend their championship. The Green Bay Packers are looking to take the next step as a team to dethrone the reigning champs. Here’s the thing, the Eagles are 3-2 over the last 5 weeks while the Packers have won 4 games through the same stretch. The NFC will be on display on Monday night. The winner will take the next step of being the face of the conference. ESPN has the Packers with a 52.1% chance of winning at home. This will be a huge game leading into the second half of the NFL schedule. It will be closer than anyone thinks. I’m taking the Eagles by 3!



Final Score

Eagles – 31

Packers – 28