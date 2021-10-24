Indianapolis Colts vs San Francisco 49ers Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Sunday – October 24 – 7:20 p.m.

TV: NBC

Levi’s Stadium – Santa Clara, CA.



Records Before the Game

Indianapolis Colts (2-4, 1-2 Away)

San Francisco 49ers (2-3, 0-2 Home)



Both teams are looking for a turning point this season and this is the game to do it. The Colts have their quarterback in Carson Wentz, while the 49ers have two that can play at anytime (but that is a headache in itself). Let’s take a look at this week’s contest in Santa Clara.



Why you shouldn’t watch this game

You have to start prepping your house for Halloween and you need to make sure you have your costume ready as well. That being said, these two teams are scary in their own right…



Indianapolis Colts

With the Colts sitting at 2-4, the organization and fans are very optimistic about their team turning things around with quarterback Carson Wentz leading the team. At this point of the season, Wentz has 1545 passing yards with 9 touchdowns and 1 interception. One would think with numbers like that why are they losing? Injured players on both sides of the ball. The x factor will be the defense in this game. Stopping the run will be key for the Colts and if that happens, the Colts will have a strong chance of getting a win on the road.



San Francisco 49ers

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is back under center this week. I’m still in shock with him splitting time with rookie sensation Trey Lance which has shaken the landscape of the organization. Now, back to business. Jimmy G will give the 49ers offense the balance it needs. TE George Kittle is on injured reserved and they will need wide out Deebo Samuel to be the stud that he is. Getting Samuel the ball will allow the running game to open up.



Prediction

ESPN has the 49ers with a 65% chance of winning at home this week. I’m being totally honest with my pick for this one. I’m taking the 49ers by 10! The Colts are a dangerous team and it could go either way. Don’t bet your house on it.



Final Score

49ers – 30

Colts – 20