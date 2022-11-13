Dallas Cowboys vs Green Bay Packers Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Dallas Cowboys vs Green Bay Packers

Sunday – November 13 – 3:25 p.m.

TV: FOX

Lambeau Field – Green Bay, WI



Records Before the Game

Dallas Cowboys (6-2, 2-1 Away)

Green Bay Packers (3-6, 2-2 Home)



Well, the Cowboys are sitting at 6-2 and coming off of a bye week that they desperately needed. In their last 5 games, Dallas is 4-1 with a loss to Philadelphia. In that game, the Dallas offense played poorly but lost only by 9 points without their starting quarterback. Dallas has only 3 players on the injury list with Zeke Elliott listed as questionable. Let’s take a look at the Cowboys on the road in Green Bay.



Establishing the Run

Dallas has to establish the run in this one. Running back Tony Pollard has taken the lead in the Cowboys back field. He’s sharing the running duties with Zeke Elliott and has been really good splitting the carries and making the most of his carries. Pollard averages 6.2 yards a carry while Green Bay’s defense is giving up about 140 yards per game to the opposition. RUN THE DAMN BALL!



Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys are on a 2-game winning streak. Why? I’m glad you asked. The running game has awakened with Zeke, Pollard and Dak carrying the ball at crucial times the last couple of games. Dak will need to allow the offensive line to get into a groove and move the Packers defensive line around like chess pieces. Play calling on the offense will be the x-factor this week. Dallas will need to get into Packers Aaron Rogers face and cause havoc on the defensive side of the ball. Keep an eye on the kicking game as well.



Green Bay Packers

The Packers are rocking and reeling these days. The Packers are currently on a 5-game losing streak dropping games to the Lions, Bills, Commanders, Jets and Giants. Aaron Rodgers is the reigning NFL MVP but has looked like a shell of himself as of late. The Packers are averaging 17.1 points per game while the defense is giving up 20.9 points on that side of the ball. In order for the Green Bay to get a win this week, the Packers will need to play a dang near perfect game at home this week.



Prediction

ESPN has the Cowboys with a 65.6% chance of winning on the road in Green Bay. Keep in mind that Aaron Rodgers is 3-0 versus Dallas since 2016. He basically owns Dallas right now, but this is a different Cowboys team with better pieces from front to back. I’m taking Dallas by 13!



Final Score

Cowboys – 31

Packers – 18