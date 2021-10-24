Houston Texans vs Arizona Cardinals Preview

By Angel Rick Leal

Game Info

Houston Texans vs Arizona Cardinals

Sunday – October 24 – 3:25 p.m.

TV: CBS

State Farm Stadium – Glendale, Arizona

Records Before the Game

Houston Texans (1-5, 0-3 Away)

Arizona Cardinals (6-0, 2-0 Home)

The Houston Texans have lost five straight games since a season opening 37-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars and look to end their losing streak. In order to accomplish this, the Texans must do it on the road against the undefeated Arizona Cardinals while facing two of their ex teammates, J.J. Watt and DeAndre Hopkins.

Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals have been great this season thus far. Winning six games in a row is not an easy feat these days in the NFL. Most games haven’t been close and they’ve blown out three playoff teams from last season ranking fourth in the league in scoring and third in the league in scoring defense. They have scored more than 30 points in five or their last six games and held opponents to 20 points or less. Head Coach Kingsbury and pass rusher Chandler Jones tested positive for Covid last week and are expected to miss today’s game against the Texans.

Houston Texans

It’s hit or miss with this team. Almost like when you go fishing and you try a new bait for the first time, you never know how the fish will react to it. You’ll either catch a ton of fish or you won’t catch anything. Same with the Texans thus far this season, you don’t know which team is going to show up. Losing 40-0 against Buffalo, then playing a hard tough game against New England losing a close one 25-22; then basically getting blown out by the Colts 31-3. Now the Texans face the hottest team in the league, the undefeated Arizona Cardinals. Rookie QB Davis Mills will need to get rid of the ball quick on pass plays or hand the ball off to Mark Ingram. Let’s just hope Mills keep progressing and getting better each game. Unfortunately, the consistency has just not been there this season which is a concern heading into this game.

.@JJWatt: “I have a massive amount of love and respect for the city of Houston, fans, the guys I used to play with there..In terms of the actual players, the roster is almost entirely turned over. So it’s not like I have a lot of history & relationships with the guys on the team” pic.twitter.com/PBqSLQJY7r — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) October 21, 2021

Prediction

Most of us have played some type of sport with friends on the other team. It’s all fun and games beforehand but as a player, that friendship ends when it’s game time. We’ve been there done that. This is the mentality I believe JJ Watt and DeAndre Hopkins have today. They will come out and play 100% against their former team who they began with when they entered the NFL. I don’t believe this game will be close.

Final Score

Arizona – 42

Houston – 10