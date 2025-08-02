News Ticker

Indiana Fever behind double doubles by Boston and Howard defeat Wings 88-78

August 2, 2025 Basketball, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, NBA, Sports

[Show picture list]
Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Final 1 2 3 4 T
IND 22 26 22 18 88
DAL 22 20 15 21 78
 

Team Stats
FG 33-73 26-64
Field Goal % 45.2 40.6
3PT 12-28 2-15
Three Point % 42.9 13.3
FT 10-13 24-25
Free Throw % 76.9 96.0
Rebounds 44 30
Offensive Rebounds 14 4
Defensive Rebounds 30 26
Assists 25 16
Steals 10 8
Blocks 3 7
Total Turnovers 20 15
Points Conceded Off Turnovers 13 16
Fast Break Points 14 10
Points in Paint 36 34
Fouls 20 16
Technical Fouls 0 0
Flagrant Fouls 0 0
Largest Lead 13 2

Related Articles

Copyright 2018 Blitz Weekly