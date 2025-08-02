Indiana Fever behind double doubles by Boston and Howard defeat Wings 88-78

|Final
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|IND
|22
|26
|22
|18
|88
|DAL
|22
|20
|15
|21
|78
|
Team Stats
|FG
|33-73
|26-64
|Field Goal %
|45.2
|40.6
|3PT
|12-28
|2-15
|Three Point %
|42.9
|13.3
|FT
|10-13
|24-25
|Free Throw %
|76.9
|96.0
|Rebounds
|44
|30
|Offensive Rebounds
|14
|4
|Defensive Rebounds
|30
|26
|Assists
|25
|16
|Steals
|10
|8
|Blocks
|3
|7
|Total Turnovers
|20
|15
|Points Conceded Off Turnovers
|13
|16
|Fast Break Points
|14
|10
|Points in Paint
|36
|34
|Fouls
|20
|16
|Technical Fouls
|0
|0
|Flagrant Fouls
|0
|0
|Largest Lead
|13
|2