Houston Texans vs Denver Broncos Game Preview

By Angel Rick Leal

Game Info

Houston Texans vs Denver Broncos

Sunday – September 18 – 3:30 p.m.

TV: CBS

Sports Authority Field – Denver, Colorado

Records Before Game

Houston Texans (0-0-1, 0-0 Away)

Denver Broncos (0-1, 0-0 Home)

The Denver Broncos will play their home opener on Sunday afternoon against the Houston Texans. The Broncos lost their season opener to fall to 0-1 while the Texans had a rare tie and are 0-0-1. Denver won the last meeting between these two teams in 2019, beating the Texans 38-24.

Houston Texans

The Houston Texans looked good last week in their season opener for about three quarters of the game. Then they did a very Texans thing — they completely folded in the fourth quarter and wound up with a 20-20 tie with the Indianapolis Colts. Is it better than a loss? No second-place ribbons? To be honest, the Texans led 20-3 and looked like they might actually be a team to be reckoned with in 2022. But then the wheels came off in the fourth quarter and the Colts scored 17 unanswered points to receive a tie. The Colts actually had a chance to win, but Rodrigo Blankenship missed a 42-yard field goal in the final minutes of overtime. Blankenship was cut from the Colts after the rough outing in Houston. Davis Mills went 23 for 37 for 240 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Brandin Cooks had 7 catches for 86 yards while OJ Howard caught two touchdown passes. The Texans will definitely need these three to have a great game if they want to pull a win out of this one.

Denver Broncos

With Russell Wilson beginning his new era in Denver, and so far, it’s not off to a great start. The Denver Broncos lost their season opener to the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football 17-16. Brandon McManus attempted a 64-yard field goal with 20 seconds remaining to win it but missed the mark. As for the Broncos’ performance, it wasn’t great, considering they were favored to win. Wilson was facing his former team with hopes that he already knew their old scheme. Wilson still completed 29 for 42 passes for 340 yards and 1 touchdown with no interceptions. Not too shabby in my personal opinion. Wide Receiver Jerry Jeudy stepped up with one of his best games, catching 4 passes for 102 yards and a touchdown. Running Back Javonte Williams rushed for 43 yards while receiving 11 passes for 65 yards. WR Courtland Sutton also contributed with 4 receptions for 72 yards. The Bronco Defense held the Seahawks to 253 total yards.

Prediction

Both the Texans and Broncos come into this game with a ton of question marks, but it is only Week 2 of the NFL season. In all reality both teams should already have a win under their belt. I definitely couldn’t be a betting man. I’d be broke and homeless if I had to bet on this game. I love these two teams, but I have to go with my hometown team believing Houston will come out the gate early and the defense will hold its part of the bargain and bring a win home.

Final Score

Houston Texans – 21

Denver Broncos – 20