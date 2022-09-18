Tennessee Titans vs Buffalo Bills Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Tennessee Titans vs Buffalo Bills

Monday – September 19 – 6:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN/ESPN2

Highmark Stadium – Orchard Park, NY



Records Before the Game

Tennessee Titans (0-1, 0-0 Away)

Buffalo Bills (1-0, 0-1 Home)



Both of these AFC teams are looking to build on last year’s playoff runs. Tennessee lost their opener to the New York Giants at home while the Bills beat the defending Super Bowl champions on the road. Let’s take a look at this week’s Monday Night Football game in New York.



Setting the Stage

Buffalo will need a win to take over the AFC East. This game will set the stage of taking over their division. Tennessee sits in the AFC South. This is only division that doesn’t have a team with a win after Week 1 of this season.



Tennessee Titans

Tennessee lost to the NY Giants by a point last week. The Titans offense looked as if they couldn’t sustain long drives or score in the red zone. Running back Derrick Henry carried the ball 21 times and racked up 82 yards with no touchdowns. That’s not the Titans way. The Titans will need to establish the run and get the ball in the hands of their playmakers this week.



Buffalo Bills

The Bills are for real! These guys went into LA and beat the Rams in the season opener. You can believe whatever you want. The AFC will have their hands full with these guys. They have a 3-headed monster with QB Josh Allen, WR Stefon Diggs and RB Duke Johnson. Quarterback Josh Allen is leading the team in rushing. Keep an eye on the Bills defense as well.



Prediction

ESPN has the Bills with a 79.6% chance of winning at home. I’m taking the Bills and the over in this game. The over/under is 48. I can see the Bills in the Super Bowl this season barring injuries to key players. Like Dad always say, “The best teams are the teams that makes adjustments during the game!” I’m taking the Bills by 10!



Final Score

Bills – 30

Titans – 20