Los Angeles Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs Preview

Los Angeles Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs

Thursday – September 15 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: NBC/Prime Video

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium – Kansas City, MO



Records Before the Game

Los Angeles Chargers (1-0, 0-0 Away)

Kansas City Chiefs (1-0, 0-0 Home)



A tale of two quarterbacks. Kansas City play caller Patrick Mahomes is facing off against the LA Chargers young gunslinger Justin Herbert. Both of these guys will have years to face off against each other. As of today, Herbert is close, but Mahomes is the man. Both teams are good, but this will be the separation game in the AFC conference. The winner of this contest will have the upper hand across the board. Let’s take a look at this week’s Thursday Night football match up in Kansas City.



Injury Report

Both teams have big named players on the IR. Kansas City has CB Trent Duffie, PK Harrison Butker and G Trey Smith out for this game. The Chargers have three key starters out for this game as well. Wide receiver Keenan Allen, tight end Donald Parham and cornerback J. C. Jackson. This game will showcase some good, young and talented players while there injured players are on the mend.



Los Angeles Chargers

Last week the Chargers beat the Raiders by 5 points at home. The defense showed up and snuffed out the Raiders rushing attack, holding them to 64 rushing yards last week. The key for the Chargers is to corral the Chiefs offense and apply pressure to Patrick Mahomes from the opening series. The Chargers defense created a pair of interceptions last week that helped them pull off a quality win against a good team.



Kansas City Chiefs

I was surprised to see how well the Chiefs offense operated their passing game without wide out Tyreek Hill. The play calling from Offensive Coordinator Eric Bienemy was masterful. Tight end Travis Kelce caught 8 passes or 121 yards and a touchdown. The offense is averaging 44 points a game while the Charger defense is giving up 19 points per game. This will be a true test for the Chiefs offense this week.



Prediction

ESPN has the Chiefs with a 54.2% chance of winning at home Thursday night. This game will come down to how well both teams’ defenses perform. The over/under is 54, so take the under. I’m taking the Chiefs by 13!

Final Score

Chiefs – 37

Chargers – 24