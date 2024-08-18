Dallas Cowboys vs Las Vegas Raiders Preseason Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Dallas Can be Better

The Dallas Cowboys played a pretty solid game with back up Trey Lance starting under center against the Raiders. He was 25-41, for 188 passing yards and no touchdowns. He also led the team in rushing with 44 yards on 6 carries. The game looked a little fast for him in the first quarter but Lance settled down and showed patience after his 3rd series on the field. Wide out Jalen Brooks caught 2 passes for 49 yards. The defense intercepted Rams quarterback Stetson Bennett four times but failed to corral the Rams on their last drive of the game and lost by 1 point on the road. Dallas had 309 total yards but gave up 316 yards. Dallas can’t afford to allow teams to be remotely close this season. New faces and a new scheme on defense will leave Dallas out of coverage at times. There are 2 games left in the preseason and Dallas will need to make corrections before the season starts.



Quick Heads Up

The Cowboys contract saga continues. Wide out CeeDee Lamb is still waiting on a deal while Dak Prescott is also waiting for his new contract otherwise he will become a free agent after this season. Dallas signed New York Jets defensive end Carl Lawson. Lawson is 6`2, 265 pounds and can move like a running back. Look for him to get some time on the edge but can also play inside as a defensive tackle. The defensive line will be a huge factor in this preseason. Sure, the Cowboys have some top talent on the defensive side of the ball, but losing Sam Williams for the season leaves a void in two spots on the defense.



Game Info

Dallas Cowboys vs Las Vegas Raiders

Saturday – August 17 – 9:00pm

TV: NFL Network/NFL+

Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas, NV



Dallas Cowboys (0-1)

The Cowboys played pretty solid in the first 3 and a half quarters last week. The defense recorded 4 interceptions but failed to stop the Rams on the final drive of the game. The problem with the defense is playing in the prevent! The prevent defense allows opposing offenses to make shorter passes instead of throwing over the top of the linebackers which gives these teams confidence by moving the ball and maximizing the clock. The Cowboys defense is way too talented not to play aggressive from the first quarter to the last. Dallas will need to rush more and apply pressure to opposing quarterbacks that are sitting in the pocket with plenty of time to find open receivers. This week Dallas will need to send those big fellas after the Raiders quarterbacks!



Las Vegas Raiders (0-1)

The Raiders are looking to get on track after losing to the Vikings by 1 point in their road game as well. The Raiders defense has had its share of problems over the last 5 years. Last week the Vikings rookie J.J. McCarthy carved them up for 11-17, 188 yards, for two touchdowns and 1 interception. Veteran Gardner Minshew passed for 117 yards and 1 touchdown. The Raiders are in a rebuilding phase and last week’s game gave the organization a positive outlook for the future. Look for the Raiders to try to establish the run and control the clock in this one.



Prediction

Last week I took the Cowboys by 8 and they lost by 1. Dallas has a lot of things to correct in all phases (offense, defense and special teams). Dallas will need to get out and establish the run instead of throwing the ball. Keep an eye on the linebackers! The Raiders struggle with pass protection.



Final Score

Cowboys – 20

Raiders – 17