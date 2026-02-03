Hard to Kill 3, VIP Wrestling in Arlington at St Jude Center

A night of hard hitting, high flying action that’s never disappointing. The VIP meet and greeters were entertained by a pre-show steel cage match where Brick Savage was victorious over Lou Gotti.
Match results below:
Danny Orion vs KJ Orso resulted in a draw that an additional 5 minutes couldn’t resolve.
Nate Bradley defeated Luke Hawx
Delynn Cavens vs Exodus vs Rook Tyler vs Demo Diamond vs Jey Sharpe vs Rocco Montana, Rocco came away with the win
Londyn Dior defeated Abadon and Anarkid Ash
Max Beckett & UFC were defeated by the team of Manders & Fireproof in a six man tag match
Maya World defeated Johnnie Robbie
Moose defeated Brick Savage and Mike Santana to retain the Championship
The next VIP show will be April 10th @ St Judes, you won’t want to miss it