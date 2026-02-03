Hard to Kill 3, VIP Wrestling in Arlington at St Jude Center

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

A night of hard hitting, high flying action that’s never disappointing. The VIP meet and greeters were entertained by a pre-show steel cage match where Brick Savage was victorious over Lou Gotti.

Match results below:

Danny Orion vs KJ Orso resulted in a draw that an additional 5 minutes couldn’t resolve.

Nate Bradley defeated Luke Hawx

Delynn Cavens vs Exodus vs Rook Tyler vs Demo Diamond vs Jey Sharpe vs Rocco Montana, Rocco came away with the win

Londyn Dior defeated Abadon and Anarkid Ash

Max Beckett & UFC were defeated by the team of Manders & Fireproof in a six man tag match

Maya World defeated Johnnie Robbie

Moose defeated Brick Savage and Mike Santana to retain the Championship

The next VIP show will be April 10th @ St Judes, you won’t want to miss it