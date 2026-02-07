02/03/2026 SMU vs NC State February 3, 2026 Current Issue, Featured, Galleries, NCAA Basketball, SMU Basketball, SMU Basketball [Show picture list] Photos by Michael Kolch NC State Wolfpack Final 1 2 T NCSU 34 50 84 SMU 42 41 83 SMU Mustang GAME LEADERS NCSUSMU 25 D. Williams#1 8/18 FG, 3/4 FT Points 23 J. Pierre Jr.#5 10/20 FG, 0/0 FT 10 Q. Copeland#11 7 DREB, 3 OREB Rebounds 9 B.J. Edwards#0 8 DREB, 1 OREB 16 Q. Copeland#11 0 TO, 33 MIN Assists 8 B. Miller#2 4 TO, 30 MIN ACCcollege basketballSMUSMU BasketballSMU Sports