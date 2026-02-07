News Ticker

02/03/2026 SMU vs NC State

February 3, 2026 Current Issue, Featured, Galleries, NCAA Basketball, SMU Basketball, SMU Basketball

[Show picture list]
Photos by Michael Kolch

NC State Wolfpack
 
 
Final
  1 2 T
NCSU
 34 50 84
SMU
 42 41 83

 

SMU Mustang

GAME LEADERS

NCSUSMU
Darrion Williams
25
D. Williams#1
8/18 FG, 3/4 FT
Points
Jaron Pierre Jr.
23
J. Pierre Jr.#5
10/20 FG, 0/0 FT
Quadir Copeland
10
Q. Copeland#11
7 DREB, 3 OREB
Rebounds
B.J. Edwards
9
B.J. Edwards#0
8 DREB, 1 OREB
Quadir Copeland
16
Q. Copeland#11
0 TO, 33 MIN
Assists
Boopie Miller
8
B. Miller#2
4 TO, 30 MIN

 

Related Articles

Copyright 2018 Blitz Weekly