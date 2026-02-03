Stars keep winning streak alive, beat Jets in OT

|Final/OT
|1
|2
|3
|OT
|T
|
WPG
|0
|2
|1
|0
|3
|
DAL
|0
|2
|1
|1
|4
Scoring Summary
|1st Period
|
No Goals Scored
|2nd Period
|WPG
|DAL
|0:48
|Jason Robertson (31) (Power Play)
Assists: Mikko Rantanen (48), Roope Hintz (28)
|0
|1
|2:26
|Gabriel Vilardi (21)
Assists: Cole Perfetti (12), Adam Lowry (10)
|1
|1
|3:58
|Cole Perfetti (6) (Power Play)
Assists: Gabriel Vilardi (28), Mark Scheifele (39)
|2
|1
|15:13
|Nils Lundkvist (3)
Assists: Matt Duchene (8), Jamie Benn (12)
|2
|2
|3rd Period
|WPG
|DAL
|12:17
|Mikko Rantanen (20)
Assists: Justin Hryckowian (10), Miro Heiskanen (36)
|2
|3
|18:17
|Logan Stanley (9)
Assists: Mark Scheifele (40), Kyle Connor (39)
|3
|3
|OT Summary
|WPG
|DAL
|2:05
|Thomas Harley (5)
Assists: Matt Duchene (9), Miro Heiskanen (37)
|3
|4
Penalties
|1st Period
|5:22
|
Radek Faksa Tripping against Morgan Barron
|14:21
|
Miro Heiskanen Hooking against Gabriel Vilardi
|19:39
|
Jonathan Toews Hooking against Adam Erne
|2nd Period
|3:31
|
Mikko Rantanen Tripping against Gustav Nyquist
|11:34
|
Luke Schenn Interference against Jamie Benn
|12:20
|
Morgan Barron Tripping against Jason Robertson
|3rd Period
|2:43
|
Jonathan Toews Hooking against Sam Steel
|OT Summary
|
No Penalties This Period
|
Team Stats
|Shots
|27
|28
|Hits
|28
|24
|Faceoffs Won
|21
|29
|Faceoff Win Percent
|42.0
|58.0
|Power Play Opportunities
|3
|4
|Power Play Goals
|1
|1
|Power Play Percentage
|33.3
|25.0
|Short Handed Goals
|0
|0
|Total Penalties
|4
|3
|Penalty Minutes
|8
|6
|Blocked Shots
|7
|19
|Takeaways
|3
|4
|Giveaways
|14
|14