Stars keep winning streak alive, beat Jets in OT

February 3, 2026 99 Reclass - Blitz Weekly Archives, Dallas Stars, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, NHL Hockey

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Final/OT 1 2 3 OT T
WPG
 0 2 1 0 3
DAL
 0 2 1 1 4

Scoring Summary

1st Period
No Goals Scored
 
 
2nd Period WPG DAL
0:48 Jason Robertson (31) (Power Play)

Assists: Mikko Rantanen (48), Roope Hintz (28)
 0 1
2:26 Gabriel Vilardi (21)

Assists: Cole Perfetti (12), Adam Lowry (10)
 1 1
3:58 Cole Perfetti (6) (Power Play)

Assists: Gabriel Vilardi (28), Mark Scheifele (39)
 2 1
15:13 Nils Lundkvist (3)

Assists: Matt Duchene (8), Jamie Benn (12)
 2 2
 
 
3rd Period WPG DAL
12:17 Mikko Rantanen (20)

Assists: Justin Hryckowian (10), Miro Heiskanen (36)
 2 3
18:17 Logan Stanley (9)

Assists: Mark Scheifele (40), Kyle Connor (39)
 3 3
 
 
OT Summary WPG DAL
2:05 Thomas Harley (5)

Assists: Matt Duchene (9), Miro Heiskanen (37)
 3 4

Penalties

1st Period
5:22
Radek Faksa Tripping against Morgan Barron
14:21
Miro Heiskanen Hooking against Gabriel Vilardi
19:39
Jonathan Toews Hooking against Adam Erne
 
 
2nd Period
3:31
Mikko Rantanen Tripping against Gustav Nyquist
11:34
Luke Schenn Interference against Jamie Benn
12:20
Morgan Barron Tripping against Jason Robertson
 
 
3rd Period
2:43
Jonathan Toews Hooking against Sam Steel
 
 
OT Summary
No Penalties This Period
 

Team Stats
Shots 27 28
Hits 28 24
Faceoffs Won 21 29
Faceoff Win Percent 42.0 58.0
Power Play Opportunities 3 4
Power Play Goals 1 1
Power Play Percentage 33.3 25.0
Short Handed Goals 0 0
Total Penalties 4 3
Penalty Minutes 8 6
Blocked Shots 7 19
Takeaways 3 4
Giveaways 14 14

