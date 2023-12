Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Many great high flying matches last night included a fatal 4 way, a tag team championship match that saw the Rascalz retain their titles and break the ring just before intermission.

The two main events of the evening saw Taya Valkyrie defeat local great Alejandra Quintanilla and in the final match of the evening Johnny Morrison lost his title to JD Griffey.

More info at www.prowrestlingdallas.com