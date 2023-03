Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

The Allen Americans scored late in the third period to defeat the Rapid City Rush 3-2 at Credit Union of Texas Event Center in front of a home crowd of 3,825.

Hank Crone: “It was awesome to get a hat trick at home on Texas night. Thanks to my linemates as always, I couldn’t do it without them. We’re playing well right now and we’re looking to keep it going down the stretch.”