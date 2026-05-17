Allen Americans season has come to an end, KC Mavericks move onto the next round.

Box Score
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Total
|
|2
|2
|1
|5
|
|0
|2
|1
|3
Shots on Goal
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Total
|Kansas City Mavericks
|10
|8
|10
|28
|Allen Americans
|13
|14
|10
|37
Scoring
1st Period
KC
10:26
Goal
Goal by #9 Jackson Jutting, assisted by #11 Landon McCallum and #82 Jack Randl.
KC
18:27
Goal
Goal by #9 Jackson Jutting, assisted by #82 Jack Randl and #20 Ryan Jones.
2nd Period
Allen
7:59
Goal
Goal by #76 Riley Kidney, assisted by #9 Danny Katic and #29 Brayden Watts.
Allen
18:32
Goal
Goal by #7 Colton Hargrove, assisted by #9 Danny Katic and #29 Brayden Watts.
KC
18:59
Goal
Goal by #9 Jackson Jutting, assisted by #82 Jack Randl and #15 Marcus Crawford.
KC
19:33
Goal
Goal by #22 Casey Carreau, assisted by #20 Ryan Jones and #8 Luke Loheit.
3rd Period
KC
16:10
Goal
Goal by #14 Bobo Carpenter, assisted by #10 Jakov Novak.
Allen
17:13
Goal
Goal by #76 Riley Kidney, assisted by #29 Brayden Watts.