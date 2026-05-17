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Allen Americans season has come to an end, KC Mavericks move onto the next round.

May 17, 2026 DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, NHL Hockey

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Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Box Score

Team 1st 2nd 3rd
 
 2 2 1 5
 
 0 2 1 3

Shots on Goal

Team 1st 2nd 3rd Total
 Kansas City Mavericks 10 8 10 28
 Allen Americans 13 14 10 37

Scoring

1st Period

KC
10:26
Goal
Goal by #9 Jackson Jutting, assisted by #11 Landon McCallum and #82 Jack Randl.
KC
18:27
Goal
Goal by #9 Jackson Jutting, assisted by #82 Jack Randl and #20 Ryan Jones.

2nd Period

Allen
7:59
Goal
Goal by #76 Riley Kidney, assisted by #9 Danny Katic and #29 Brayden Watts.
Allen
18:32
Goal
Goal by #7 Colton Hargrove, assisted by #9 Danny Katic and #29 Brayden Watts.
KC
18:59
Goal
Goal by #9 Jackson Jutting, assisted by #82 Jack Randl and #15 Marcus Crawford.
KC
19:33
Goal
Goal by #22 Casey Carreau, assisted by #20 Ryan Jones and #8 Luke Loheit.

3rd Period

KC
16:10
Goal
Goal by #14 Bobo Carpenter, assisted by #10 Jakov Novak.
Allen
17:13
Goal
Goal by #76 Riley Kidney, assisted by #29 Brayden Watts.

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