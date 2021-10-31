Grizzlies edge Americans in OT

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), lost to the Utah Grizzlies in overtime by a score of 4-3 in front of a crowd of 2,363.

The Americans never trailed in the game until the game winner in overtime. Ryan Lohin (3), Jackson Leppard (1), his first professional goal, and Jack Combs (2), provided the offense tonight for Allen. All three Allen goals came in the opening minute of a period.

Utah extended their winning streak to three games with the overtime victory. The Grizzlies shutout Wichita last night 3-0, and then traveled all night to Allen arriving in the early morning hours.

The Grizzlies went 1-for-7 with the man advantage while the Americans were 1-for-3. Utah had a power play goal (Quinn Ryan), and a shorthanded goal (Tyler Penner). The second shorthanded goal the Americans have given up this season.

“I think we need to eliminate some defensive mistakes, and get more pucks down low on their defense,” said Ben Carroll. “We didn’t make things hard enough on them tonight. We need to do that tomorrow.”

The Americans gave up 49 shots to Utah in defeat, a season high. Francis Marotte made 45 saves in loss.

The same two teams battle it out tomorrow afternoon at 2:05 pm at CUTX Arena.

Courtesy Tommy Daniels