Dallas Mavericks: The Good, The Bad and The Very Ugly

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



I am a true Dallas Mavericks fan and write this article with all of the love I can muster up when it comes to my Mavericks. Some writers constantly spew all of the good things and never share the truth about the team. I love watching this team and a few players that stand out. I love breaking down the defense, numbers and players. People who read my articles, like the one from last week; would come away with a sense of knowing how I write and how I feel about the Mavericks and NBA. Over the past week, Dallas is 2 and 3 and is currently sitting in 7th place in the Western Conference at 33-32. This week Dallas will play three games, one game at home against Utah and a pair on the road in New Orleans and Memphis. Dallas will need all three games to move up a spot in the standings. Dallas’ Achilles heel is rebounding. Over the last 5 games Dallas has been out rebounded by +8 on average. The Mavericks will need to control the boards and play physical in the paint this week. Let’s take a closer look at the next three game for the Mavericks.



3/7 – 7:30 p.m. – Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks – TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Dallas should easily win this game at home because Dallas has the better guards and creating turnovers has been better on the wings since signing Kyrie Irving. Keep an eye on Dallas on the defensive end. When Dallas out rebounds opposing teams, they win by +12 in those games. Final Score: Jazz 98 – Mavericks 117



3/8 – 6:30 p.m. – Dallas Mavericks vs New Orleans Pelicans – TV: ESPN

Dallas is 2-1 against the Pelicans this season. In their last match up in February, Dallas won in New Orleans by 5. This will be the last game of the season between these two teams. Dallas will need to stifle the Pelicans guards on the wings. Keep an eye on Pelicans guard C.J. McCollum. He will be the key for that offense. Keying in on him will be a tall task for the Mavericks. I’m taking Dallas by 7. Final Score: Mavericks 124 – Pelicans 117



3/11 – 7:00 p.m. – Dallas Mavericks vs Memphis Grizzlies – TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Dallas has a chance to control the Grizzlies in the absence of point guard Ja Morant. Dallas will need to rebound the ball on both ends of the floor and not take a chance on shooting 30+ three-point shots this game. Dallas will need to play from the post and allow players to touch the ball early in the shot clock. Dallas will need to play a mistake free game against Memphis. I’m taking Dallas by 5! Final Score: Mavericks 120 – Grizzlies 115