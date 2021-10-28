Green Bay Packers vs Arizona Cardinals Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Green Bay Packers vs Arizona Cardinals

Thursday – October 28 -7:20 p.m.

TV: FOX/NFL NET

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ.



Records Before the Game

Green Bay Packers (6-1, 3-1 Away)

Arizona Cardinal (7-0, 3-0 Home)



This is the game of the year (so far this season). The Cardinals are undefeated while the Packers sit at 6-1. Both quarterbacks are lighting up defenses all over the league. Both quarterbacks are in the top 5 in MVP talks this season. Let’s take a look at this week’s NFC match up.



Who are you picking?

ESPN has the Cardinals with a 67.4% chance of winning at home Thursday night. Vegas bookies have the Packers at a 61% chance of winning on the road. The over/under is 50.5. If I were you, I’ll take the over in this one. It’s the safest bet across the board.



Green Bay Packers

The Packers are red hot right now. QB Aaron Rodgers has the ship upright, but he will be missing weapons in this one. Wide receivers Davante Adams (Covid protocol) and Allen Lazard is out. Linebacker Preston Smith is questionable and they need him for this one. The x factor will be the Packer defense who have the job of containing Cardinal QB Kyler Murray on Thursday. Here are the keys for Green Bay to be victorious, they’ll need to establish the run against a tough defense and protect Rodgers while he’s in the pocket. If Aaron Rodgers is in control in the pocket and getting the ball to open receivers, the Packers will win easily.



Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals are the only undefeated team left in the NFL. Over their last five games, Arizona is averaging 32 points per game and the defense is only allowing 16 points on their side of the ball. QB Kyler Murray has 2002 passing yards with 17 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. He is lightning in a bottle. The offense is littered with weapons such as wide receivers DeAndre Hopkins, A.J. Green and Christian Kirk. The team traded for former Eagles tight end Zach Ertz. The x factor is Ertz in this one. Having him on the field causes major problems for linebackers. He’s tough like a lineman, but runs like a receiver.



Prediction

This game will be closer than anyone thinks. The Packers defense has to stop the Cardinals offense plain and simple. If the Packers are close in the 4th quarter you can bet that Rodgers will pull it off. If the game isn’t tight in the 4th quarter then the Cardinals will be sending a message to the league letting every team know that this is their year!



Final Score

Cardinals – 35

Packers – 30