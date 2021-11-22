New York Giants vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

New York Giants vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Monday – November 22 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Raymond James Stadium – Tampa, FL



Records Before the Game

New York Giants (3-6, 1-3 Away)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3, 4-0 Home)



Tampa Bay is on a two game losing streak with losses to Washington and New Orleans. One would think that the defending Super Bowl champions could beat Washington and New Orleans. The Giants have won two of their last three games with wins over the Raiders and Panthers. Let’s take a look at this Monday night match up in Tampa.



No Easy Road

It’s difficult to win a Super Bowl, but it’s no easy road trying to repeat. For the past four weeks, less talented teams have been winning and shutting down teams with great offenses. Look at what just happened to the Cowboys on the road in Kansas City. Anything can happen.



New York Giants

If the Giants want to get a win in Tampa, there’s three thing they need to do. First, establish the run. Getting the ball into the hands of Saquon Barkley and Devontae Booker will be top priority (if they are playing). Second, pass protection will be key for scoring points. The offensive line has to keep Daniel Jones upright so he can get the ball to receivers and tight ends down the field. The last and most important part is the defensive line and linebackers. The only way teams have wins over the Bucs is by applying pressure to Brady in the pocket.



Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa is on a two game losing streak. How could this happen to the best team in football? Well here’s your answer: They are not scoring points like they did in previous games. The offensive line is pretty banged up and the pocket is collapsing around Brady after 5 seconds. Brady loves having time to see the field and go through his progressions. The running game is null and void averaging 90 yards a game. Look for the Bucs to come out playing an up tempo offense in this one.



Prediction

ESPN has the Buccaneers with a 78.5% chance of winning at home. Remember they have been the favorites every game this season and have lost three games. I’m taking the Giants by 6! Laugh if you want, but Tampa Bay is struggling.



Final Score

Giants – 24

Buccaneers – 18